Best candy near Somerville, MA
156 results
Sort by
Recommended
Aventus 8
15,000mg AVENTUS8 GUMMIES GRAPE SODA DELTA 9 + THC-A + NANO THC-P LIVE RESIN EXOTIC BLEND
Candy
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
Exotic Blend Infused Cubes - 6000MG Candy Clouds
Candy
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
XITE Delta 9 combined with CBD (15mg/15 mg) total of 30 mg
Candy
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
D9-Hi PUMPKIN SPICE COOKIE BAR D9 – Pumpkin Spice Cookie Bar
Candy
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Simply Crafted
CHEEBA CHEWS Joint Relief Taffy | THC+CBC+CBD
Candy
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Simply Crafted
Joybombs Original Fruit Candy Coated Chews
Candy
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
Vegan Gummies 600 MG THC - Bag - Tutti Frutti
Candy
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Simply Crafted
612 STRAINS Kush Mints THC-Infused Hard Candies
Candy
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Simply Crafted
THC-Infused Milk Chocolate Toffee Crunch Bar
Candy
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Boston, MA
1.1 mi
26 dispensaries
Cambridge, MA
1.1 mi
6 dispensaries
Newton, MA
5.7 mi
6 dispensaries
Salem, MA
11.1 mi
5 dispensaries
Framingham, MA
15.6 mi
9 dispensaries
Lowell, MA
19.1 mi
6 dispensaries
Brockton, MA
19.8 mi
9 dispensaries
Attleboro, MA
31.8 mi
4 dispensaries
Worcester, MA
34.6 mi
14 dispensaries
Fitchburg, MA
35.0 mi
5 dispensaries
Uxbridge, MA
35.9 mi
5 dispensaries
Fall River, MA
43.9 mi
9 dispensaries
Shop the best weed near you
Shop pickup and delivery for local, legal weed, anywhere you are.