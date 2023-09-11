Best chocolates near Springfield, NJ
incredibles
Incredibles Chocolate 10pk/100mg- Peanut Budda Buddha
Chocolates
25% off
$26.25
each
$35.00
5.72 mi away at West Orange Wellness
Pickup
25% off
$26.25
each
$35.00
5.72 mi away at West Orange Wellness
Aventus 8
Crispy Chocolate Squares Mushroom THC-A + THC-P 10,000 mg
Chocolates
Sativa
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
Rice Crispy Chocolate Treats Mushroom THC-A + THC-P 10,000mg
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
COOKIES MIL CHOCOLATE CANNABIS INFUSED 150MG
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Simply Crafted
Chocolope THC-Infused Vegan Chocolate Bar
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
MOCHI MUSHROOMS CHOCOLATE Red Velvet Cake
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
AVENTUS CHOCOLATE EXOTIC BLEND 1200MG - MILK CHOCOLATE
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
MOCHI MUSHROOMS CHOCOLATE Cookies & Cream
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Zaleaf
Rice Crispy Chocolate Treats Mushroom THC-A + THC-P 10,000mg
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
AVENTUS CHOCOLATE EXOTIC BLEND 1200MG - COOKIES & CREAM
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
MOCHI MUSHROOMS CHOCOLATE Caramel Crunch
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
XITE Delta 9 combined with CBD (15mg/15 mg) total of 30 mg per piece
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
Shroomz Mushroom Blend THC Liquid Diamond Chocolate Bar Dark
Chocolates
Ships directly to you
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Union, NJ
1.3 mi
4 dispensaries
Scotch Plains, NJ
4.2 mi
5 dispensaries
Elizabeth, NJ
6.0 mi
4 dispensaries
Staten Island, NY
12.8 mi
5 dispensaries
Jersey City, NJ
13.9 mi
4 dispensaries
Franklin Township, NJ
15.5 mi
9 dispensaries
New York, NY
16.3 mi
48 dispensaries
Brooklyn, NY
17.2 mi
16 dispensaries
Queens, NY
19.5 mi
20 dispensaries
The Bronx, NY
21.7 mi
10 dispensaries
West Milford, NJ
21.9 mi
4 dispensaries
White Plains, NY
35.8 mi
7 dispensaries
Farmingdale, NY
46.9 mi
4 dispensaries
Shop the best weed near you
