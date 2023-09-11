Best clones for pickup near Springfield, OR
90 results
Sort by
Recommended
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Acai Gelato
Clones
Hybrid
thc 21%
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Pink RNTZ
Clones
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Apple Tartz
Clones
Hybrid
thc 26%
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Dante's Cookie Jar
Clones
Hybrid
thc 20%
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Gary Payton
Clones
Hybrid
thc 22%
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - 8" Bagel
Clones
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Cap Junky
Clones
Hybrid
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Supreme Lee Hi
Clones
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Permanent Lee Hi
Clones
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Lizard Burger #8
Clones
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Devil's Den
Clones
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - Cookie Monger
Clones
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
New
Kaprikorn
Kaprikorn Clones - White Chocolate Chip #8
Clones
Hybrid
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
$28.80
each
5.92 mi away at The Herbal Connection
Next Generation Nursuries
Deadhead OG Clone
Clones
Hybrid
thc 22%
$16.67
each
6.45 mi away at Dreams Dispensary
Pickup
2 options from $16.67-$20.00
Pickup
2 options from $16.67-$20.00
$16.67
each
6.45 mi away at Dreams Dispensary
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Eugene, OR
0.9 mi
58 dispensaries
Bend, OR
4.8 mi
1 dispensary
Veneta, OR
15.0 mi
3 dispensaries
Cottage Grove, OR
16.8 mi
6 dispensaries
Brownsville, OR
23.6 mi
1 dispensary
Sweet Home, OR
28.1 mi
5 dispensaries
Drain, OR
30.2 mi
1 dispensary
Lebanon, OR
33.3 mi
6 dispensaries
Oakridge, OR
33.9 mi
2 dispensaries
Corvallis, OR
36.8 mi
14 dispensaries
Albany, OR
40.4 mi
9 dispensaries
Mapleton, OR
41.5 mi
1 dispensary