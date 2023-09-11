We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Sturgis, SD
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Shop cannabis products near Sturgis, SD
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(11)
Deals
Category
Seeds
(1520)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(784)
Flower
(776)
Gummies
(754)
Vape pens
(688)
Pre-rolls
(314)
Terpenes
(306)
Show all 95
Dispensary
Puffy's Dispensary - Sturgis
(208)
Brands
Simply Crafted
(1176)
Aventus 8
(582)
Zaleaf
(531)
WeedSeedsExpress
(304)
Premium Cultivars
(252)
The Green Dragon CBD
(225)
DazeD8
(217)
Show all 183
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(54)
Medium
10-20%
(1008)
High
>20%
(777)
Price range
Under $25
(62)
$25 to $50
(56)
$50 to $100
(47)
$100 to $200
(27)
$200 and above
(16)
Amount
0.5 grams
(25)
1 gram
(65)
2 grams
(12)
1/8 ounce
(25)
1/4 ounce
(24)
1/2 ounce
(24)
1 ounce
(24)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(372)
Loading...
sativa
(306)
Loading...
hybrid
(1,094)
Strain name
Blue Dream
(44)
Pineapple Express
(32)
Granddaddy Purple
(30)
Sour Diesel
(26)
Wedding Cake
(25)
Strawberry Cough
(23)
Jack Herer
(22)
Show all 667
Effects
Loading...
happy
(1,743)
Loading...
euphoric
(1,691)
Loading...
uplifted
(1,637)
Loading...
giggly
(1,490)
Loading...
relaxed
(1,479)
Loading...
tingly
(1,390)
Loading...
focused
(1,303)
Loading...
creative
(1,159)
Loading...
aroused
(1,148)
Show all 13
Filters
Direct Shipping
Pickup
Delivery
Deals
Category
Dispensary
Brands
THC level
Price range
Amount
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Strain name
Effects
9,395 results
Sort by
Recommended
Best seller
1889 Farms
Hawaiian Style
Flower
deal available
starting at
$12.80
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$12.80
1 gram
see all buying options
Trending
1889 Farms
Dantes Inferno #8
Flower
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$45.00
1/2 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$45.00
1/2 ounce
see all buying options
Best seller
1889 Farms
Sherb Cream Cake
Flower
deal available
starting at
$45.00
1/2 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$45.00
1/2 ounce
see all buying options
DNA Genetics
Citradol
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Legendary OG King-Sized Pre-filled Cone
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
The Green Dragon CBD
Exodus THCa Flower - Sour Space Candy - 8g
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
The Green Dragon CBD
Hemp Living THCa Flower - Hawaiian Diesel (Sativa)
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
THCA Moon Rocks
Flower
(
59
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
White Miso THCa Flower
Flower
(
72
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Hollywood THCa Flower
Flower
(
47
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Habit Pre-filled Chillum | 70% Flower + 30% Oil
Flower
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Sluggers Online
Bubble Bath Flower
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Aventus 8
Cali Fields THCA Premium Flower 3.5G r - Purple Haze Sativa
Flower
Sativa
thc 16%
(
59
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Aventus 8
AVENTUS8 THC-A FLOWER ICE CREAM CAKE 28G
Flower
(
60
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Aventus 8
AVENTUS8 THC-A FLOWER LEMON CHERRY GELATO 28G
Flower
(
61
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
627
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Deadwood, SD
10.7 mi
2 dispensaries
Lead, SD
13.1 mi
1 dispensary
Socorro, NM
13.5 mi
1 dispensary
Spearfish, SD
15.8 mi
1 dispensary
Belle Fourche, SD
23.3 mi
1 dispensary
Rapid City, SD
24.2 mi
5 dispensaries
See all shop locations