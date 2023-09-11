We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Sturgis, SD
Shop cannabis products for pickup near Sturgis, SD
Pickup
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Deals
(14)
Deals
Category
Flower
(145)
Concentrates
(49)
Edibles
(21)
Accessories
(8)
Cartridges
(7)
Topicals
(3)
Dispensary
Puffy's Dispensary - Sturgis
(233)
Brands
1889 Farms
(145)
High Hills
(55)
605 Cannabis
(14)
Sodak Selects
(4)
Urbin Extracts
(3)
BIG
(1)
Big Sioux Extracts
(1)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(24)
High
>20%
(50)
Price range
Under $25
(66)
$25 to $50
(63)
$50 to $100
(54)
$100 to $200
(34)
$200 and above
(16)
Amount
0.5 grams
(25)
1 gram
(72)
2 grams
(18)
1/8 ounce
(28)
1/4 ounce
(27)
1/2 ounce
(27)
1 ounce
(27)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
indica
(11)
sativa
(14)
hybrid
(69)
Strain name
Dante's Inferno
(7)
Tropicana Cookies
(7)
Tropsanto
(7)
Mimosa
(6)
Point Break
(6)
Trash
(6)
Blockberry
(5)
Effects
Loading...
happy
(94)
Loading...
relaxed
(92)
Loading...
euphoric
(87)
Loading...
uplifted
(86)
Loading...
creative
(75)
Loading...
giggly
(75)
Loading...
hungry
(66)
Loading...
tingly
(66)
Loading...
focused
(65)
1889 Farms
Hawaiian Style
Flower
deal available
starting at
$12.80
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$12.80
1 gram
see all buying options
Best seller
1889 Farms
Dantes Inferno #8
Flower
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$45.00
1/2 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$45.00
1/2 ounce
see all buying options
1889 Farms
Animal Mintz
Flower
deal available
starting at
$45.00
1/2 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$45.00
1/2 ounce
see all buying options
1889 Farms
Mimosa
Flower
Hybrid
thc 19%
deal available
starting at
$100.00
1 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$100.00
1 ounce
see all buying options
1889 Farms
Garlicane
Flower
Hybrid
thc 23%
deal available
starting at
$100.00
1 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$100.00
1 ounce
see all buying options
1889 Farms
Felony Melanie
Flower
deal available
starting at
$100.00
1 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$100.00
1 ounce
see all buying options
1889 Farms
1889 - GMO
Flower
deal available
starting at
$150.00
1 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$150.00
1 ounce
see all buying options
Best seller
1889 Farms
Point Break
Flower
Indica
thc 23%
deal available
starting at
$150.00
1 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$150.00
1 ounce
see all buying options
1889 Farms
Mob Wife
Flower
starting at
$6.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
1889 Farms
1889 - Black Hills Thunder Fuck
Flower
starting at
$6.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
1889 Farms
Black Maple
Flower
starting at
$6.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
1889 Farms
Watermelon Kush
Flower
starting at
$6.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
Best seller
1889 Farms
Tropicanna Cookies
Flower
Sativa
thc 16%
starting at
$6.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
0.5 grams
see all buying options
Best seller
1889 Farms
Sherb Cream Cake
Flower
starting at
$12.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Best seller
1889 Farms
1889 - Redneck Wedding
Flower
Hybrid
thc 22%
starting at
$12.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
1 gram
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
8
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Deadwood, SD
10.7 mi
2 dispensaries
Lead, SD
13.1 mi
1 dispensary
Socorro, NM
13.5 mi
1 dispensary
Spearfish, SD
15.8 mi
1 dispensary
Belle Fourche, SD
23.3 mi
1 dispensary
Rapid City, SD
24.2 mi
5 dispensaries
See all shop locations