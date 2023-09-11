We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Sumpter, OR
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best gummies for pickup near Sumpter, OR
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Gummies
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(2)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(159)
Edibles
(126)
PreRolls
(87)
Cartridges
(67)
Concentrates
(66)
Other
(58)
Seeds
(19)
Show all 14
Dispensary
Sumpter Nugget
(13)
Brands
Drops
(8)
Good Tide
(3)
Wyld
(2)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(13)
$25 to $50
(0)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Pickup
Gummies
13 results
Sort by
Recommended
Wyld
WYLD - Pear 1:1 100mg CBG:THC Gummy 10pk
Gummies
(
6
)
deal available
starting at
$15.75
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.75
each
see all buying options
Wyld
WYLD - Pomegranate 1:1 100mg CBD:THC Gummy 10pk
Gummies
(
2
)
deal available
starting at
$15.75
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.75
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops - Blackberry Heavy (I) 2:1 CBD:THC Gummy Single
Gummies
starting at
$7.08
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.08
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops - Cherry Dreamy (I) 100mg Gummy Single
Gummies
starting at
$7.08
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.08
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops - Lemon Active (S) 100mg Gummy Single
Gummies
starting at
$7.08
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.08
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops - Cranberry Daydreamy (H) 1:1 CBD:THC 100mg Gummy Single
Gummies
starting at
$7.08
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.08
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops - Raspberry Rosy (H-S) 1:2 CBD:THC Gummy Single
Gummies
starting at
$7.08
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.08
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops - Lime Balanced (H) 100mg Gummy Single
Gummies
starting at
$7.08
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.08
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops - Cranberry Daydreamy (H) 1:1 CBD:THC 100mg 20PK
Gummies
starting at
$14.16
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$14.16
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops - Mango (I) 1:2 CBN:THC 100mg Gummy 20pk
Gummies
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
Good Tide
Good Tide - Mango (I) 100mg Gummy 10pk
Gummies
starting at
$17.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$17.50
each
see all buying options
Good Tide
Good Tide - Pineapple (S) 100mg Gummy 10pk
Gummies
(
1
)
starting at
$17.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$17.50
each
see all buying options
Good Tide
Good Tide - Guava (H) 100mg Gummy 10pk
Gummies
starting at
$17.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$17.50
each
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
La Grande, OR
40.3 mi
1 dispensary
John Day, OR
43.9 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations