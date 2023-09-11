We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Sun Prairie, WI
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best edibles near Sun Prairie, WI
Filters
clear all
Edibles
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1523)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Flower
(742)
Gummies
(691)
Vape pens
(566)
Cartridges
(411)
Terpenes
(303)
Show all 97
Dispensary
GreenRX Madison
(106)
THE Dispensary- Sun Prairie
(75)
THE Dispensary- Middleton
(65)
Brands
Apothecary by H4H
(53)
HLW
(25)
Urb
(25)
Crested River
(20)
Crested River
(20)
Prohibition No. 9
(14)
Wikid
(12)
Show all 31
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(29)
High
>20%
(20)
Price range
Under $25
(155)
$25 to $50
(80)
$50 to $100
(11)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(7)
Loading...
sativa
(9)
Loading...
hybrid
(46)
Strain name
Blue Raspberry
(9)
Peanut Butter Cup
(9)
Fruit Punch
(4)
Sour Blueberry
(3)
Watermelon
(3)
Dreamsicle
(2)
Lemon Haze
(2)
Show all 31
Effects
Loading...
happy
(62)
Loading...
relaxed
(59)
Loading...
uplifted
(59)
Loading...
euphoric
(54)
Loading...
focused
(50)
Loading...
giggly
(46)
Loading...
talkative
(41)
Loading...
tingly
(35)
Loading...
creative
(33)
Show all 13
(1)
Edibles
200 results
Sort by
Recommended
XITE
Xite Delta 9 Caramels 30mg - Butter Cream
Edibles
starting at
$2.89
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.89
each
see all buying options
XITE
Delta 9 THC Peanut Butter Nuggets
Edibles
starting at
$2.89
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.89
each
see all buying options
URB
Delta 8 - Delta 9 2pc 200mg Gummy - Berry Burst
Edibles
starting at
$2.89
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.89
each
see all buying options
XITE
Xite Delta 9 Chocolate Minis - 30mg Milk Chocolate
Edibles
Hybrid
starting at
$2.89
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.89
each
see all buying options
Best seller
Urb
Delta 8 - Delta 9 2pc 200mg Gummy - Apple Berri
Edibles
starting at
$2.89
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.89
each
see all buying options
Urb
Delta 8 - Delta 9 2pc 200mg Gummy - Blue Watermelon
Edibles
starting at
$2.89
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.89
each
see all buying options
3CHI
Delta 9 3CHI Drink Enhancer - Tangerine Lime
Edibles
starting at
$3.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.95
each
see all buying options
HLW
Sour Blueberry Lemonade D9 - CBD Gummies - 2ct
Edibles
starting at
$3.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.95
each
see all buying options
HLW
1ct THC Gummy - Heavy Weight 300mg - Sour Blueberry Lemonade
Edibles
starting at
$4.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.95
each
see all buying options
3CHI
Delta 9 Shots - Wild Berry 20mg
Edibles
starting at
$4.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.95
each
see all buying options
Crispy Blunts
Crispy Blunts Minis 30mg Delta 9 - Vanilla
Edibles
starting at
$4.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.95
each
see all buying options
HLW
Heavyweight THC Gummies - 300mg - Mixed Berry - Single Pack
Edibles
Hybrid
thc 15.5%
starting at
$4.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.95
each
see all buying options
New
Crested River
Delta-9 THC Crested River Mini Soda: Lime
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
New
Crested River
Delta-9 THC Crested River Mini Soda: Mandarin
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
New
Crested River
Delta-9 THC Crested River Mini Soda: Mango
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
14
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Sun Prairie, WI
0.3 mi
1 dispensary
Madison, WI
6.4 mi
1 dispensary
Middleton, WI
15.9 mi
1 dispensary
Sauk City, WI
27.0 mi
1 dispensary
South Beloit, IL
49.2 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations