Best prerolls near Sun Prairie, WI
PreRolls
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1523)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Flower
(742)
Gummies
(691)
Vape pens
(566)
Cartridges
(411)
Terpenes
(303)
Show all 97
Dispensary
GreenRX Madison
(42)
THE Dispensary- Sun Prairie
(21)
Brands
GreenRX™
(40)
Hemp4Heroes
(21)
$ACST
(1)
COAST
(1)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(17)
High
>20%
(24)
Price range
Under $25
(55)
$25 to $50
(6)
$50 to $100
(2)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(9)
Loading...
sativa
(5)
Loading...
hybrid
(23)
Strain name
Ice Cream Cake
(4)
Blueberry
(2)
Gelato #41
(2)
Gelato Punch
(2)
Gumbo
(2)
Incredible Hulk
(2)
Jack Herer
(2)
Show all 23
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(36)
Loading...
happy
(36)
Loading...
tingly
(33)
Loading...
focused
(30)
Loading...
relaxed
(30)
Loading...
giggly
(29)
Loading...
hungry
(29)
Loading...
uplifted
(29)
Loading...
aroused
(24)
Show all 13
(1)
PreRolls
59 results
Hemp4Heroes
Delta-8 THC PreRoll: Clementine
PreRolls
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Hemp4Heroes
THCa/CBD Preroll 0.5G: Smooth Drift
PreRolls
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
Trending
Hemp4Heroes
THCa 0.5g Preroll: House Blend
PreRolls
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
Trending
Hemp4Heroes
THCa 0.5g Preroll: Ice Cream Cake
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 22%
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
Hemp4Heroes
THCa 0.5g Preroll: G41
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
Hemp4Heroes
THCa 0.5g Preroll: Rainbow
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 18%
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
THCa 0.5g Preroll: PB & Jealousy
PreRolls
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
New
Hemp4Heroes
THCa 0.5g Preroll: San Fernando Valley
PreRolls
starting at
$9.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.00
each
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THC-A Pre-roll Nerds
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$9.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.95
each
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THC-A Pre-roll Pinnacle
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$9.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.95
each
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THC-A Preroll Gelato Punch
PreRolls
Hybrid
starting at
$9.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.95
each
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THCA Preroll Jet Fuel
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$9.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.95
each
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THC-A Preroll Julius Caesar
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$9.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.95
each
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THCA Joint - OG Chem
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 24%
starting at
$9.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.95
each
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THC-A Pre-roll Sonic Boom
PreRolls
starting at
$9.95
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.95
each
see all buying options
