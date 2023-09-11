We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Sun Prairie, WI
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best flower for pickup near Sun Prairie, WI
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Flower
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Edibles
(246)
Cartridges
(190)
Flower
(137)
Concentrates
(67)
PreRolls
(63)
Accessories
(29)
Other
(24)
Show all 8
Dispensary
THE Dispensary- Sun Prairie
(59)
THE Dispensary- Middleton
(40)
GreenRX Madison
(38)
Brands
Hemp4Heroes
(94)
GreenRX™
(38)
H4H
(5)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(23)
High
>20%
(56)
Price range
Under $25
(27)
$25 to $50
(42)
$50 to $100
(30)
$100 to $200
(20)
$200 and above
(18)
Amount
1 gram
(30)
1/8 ounce
(41)
1/4 ounce
(25)
1/2 ounce
(18)
1 ounce
(22)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(5)
Loading...
sativa
(2)
Loading...
hybrid
(83)
Strain name
Bruce Banner
(10)
Blue Dream
(7)
Gary Payton
(7)
Black Ice
(5)
Bubble Runtz
(5)
Cadillac Rainbow
(5)
Crunch Berries
(5)
Show all 38
Effects
Loading...
happy
(89)
Loading...
euphoric
(84)
Loading...
relaxed
(84)
Loading...
uplifted
(73)
Loading...
focused
(70)
Loading...
giggly
(69)
Loading...
talkative
(69)
Loading...
creative
(68)
Loading...
tingly
(65)
Show all 13
(1)
Pickup
Flower
61 results
Sort by
Recommended
Hemp4Heroes
Delta-8 Flower: Sour Lifter
Flower
starting at
$6.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
1 gram
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THC-A Flower 1 Gram Jelly Cake
Flower
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THCA Flower - 1 Gram - Tropicana Cookies
Flower
Sativa
thc 16%
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
see all buying options
New
GreenRX™
THC-A Flower 1 Gram Blueberry Muffin
Flower
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THC-A Flower 1 Gram Tropicana Cherry
Flower
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THC-A Flower 1 Gram Super Boof
Flower
Hybrid
thc 26%
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
see all buying options
GreenRX™
THC-A Flower 1 Gram Gary Payton
Flower
Hybrid
thc 22%
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
see all buying options
New
GreenRX™
THC-A Flower 1 Gram OG Chem
Flower
Hybrid
thc 24%
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.95
1 gram
see all buying options
Hemp4Heroes
Crunch Berries Delta-10 THC Flower
Flower
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$12.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Staff pick
Hemp4Heroes
THCa Flower: Black Ice
Flower
Indica
thc 25%
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Trending
Hemp4Heroes
THCA Bruce Banner
Flower
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Trending
H4H
THCA Flower - Scoop Of Chem
Flower
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Hemp4Heroes
THCA Flower Red Eye
Flower
Hybrid
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Best seller
Hemp4Heroes
THCa Flower: Scoops of Chem
Flower
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Hemp4Heroes
THCa Flower: The Monkey
Flower
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
see all buying options
1
2
3
4
5
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Sun Prairie, WI
0.3 mi
1 dispensary
Madison, WI
6.4 mi
1 dispensary
Middleton, WI
15.9 mi
1 dispensary
Sauk City, WI
27.0 mi
1 dispensary
South Beloit, IL
49.2 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations