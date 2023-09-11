Best pre-rolls near Syracuse, NY
329 results
Sort by
Recommended
Northeastern Reserve
Miss Perry Onesies Pre-Roll 1g - Space Lemons [Miracle Fruit]
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 17%
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Ships directly to you
Northeastern Reserve
Miss Perry Onesies Pre-Roll 1g - Transport [Zaddy]
Pre-rolls
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Ships directly to you
Northeastern Reserve
Miss Perry Onesies Pre-Roll 1g - Ice Cream Cake [Zaddy]
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 22%
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Ships directly to you
Northeastern Reserve
Miss Perry Onesies Pre-Roll 1g - Silk Sheets [Nam Wah]
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Ships directly to you
Northeastern Reserve
Miss Perry Onesies Pre-Roll 1g - Creamscape
Pre-rolls
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Ships directly to you
Northeastern Reserve
Miss Perry Onesies Pre-Roll 1g - London Lemon Cake
Pre-rolls
Sativa
thc 17%
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Ships directly to you
Northeastern Reserve
Miss Perry Twosies Pre-Roll 2g - Ice Cream Cake
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 22%
starting at
$55.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Ships directly to you
Northeastern Reserve
Miss Perry Twosies Pre-Roll 2g - Space Lemons [Nam Wah]
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$55.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Ships directly to you
Northeastern Reserve
Miss Perry Twosies Pre-Roll 2g - London Lemon Cake [Purple Banana Butter]
Pre-rolls
Sativa
thc 17%
starting at
$55.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Ships directly to you
Northeastern Reserve
Miss Perry Twosies Pre-Roll 2g - Silk Sheets
Pre-rolls
starting at
$55.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Ships directly to you
P3
P3 Infused Pre-Roll Cone 1g - Blueberry AK Limeade
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
binske
Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Double Baked Cake
Pre-rolls
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
binske
Live Resin Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Tangerine Twist
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 14%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
East Syracuse, NY
4.0 mi
2 dispensaries
Liverpool, NY
6.8 mi
1 dispensary
Clay, NY
10.2 mi
1 dispensary
Seneca Falls, NY
32.1 mi
1 dispensary
Dryden, NY
39.7 mi
1 dispensary
New Hartford, NY
42.1 mi
2 dispensaries
Utica, NY
45.3 mi
2 dispensaries
Ithaca, NY
45.7 mi
3 dispensaries
Geneva, NY
45.8 mi
1 dispensary