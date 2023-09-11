We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Telluride, CO
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best edibles for pickup near Telluride, CO
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Edibles
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(604)
Edibles
(174)
Concentrates
(144)
Accessories
(127)
Other
(122)
Cartridges
(83)
Gummies
(58)
Show all 21
Dispensary
Mountain Annie's Dispensary Ridgeway
(96)
Fiddler's Green
(33)
Mountain Annie's Dispensary Silverton
(28)
Telluride Bud Company-Telluride
(17)
Brands
Dixie Brands
(37)
Taste Budz Oregon
(18)
Bonanza
(17)
Wana Brands
(12)
Cheeba Chew
(11)
Dialed In Gummies
(11)
Wyld
(11)
Show all 23
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(140)
$25 to $50
(34)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(118)
(1)
Pickup
Edibles
174 results
Sort by
Recommended
Wana Brands
Wana (I) Dream Berry Fast Asleep 2pk 20mg CBD/4mg CBG/4mg CBN/4mg THC
Edibles
starting at
$4.95
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.95
1 gram
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (H) Sour Watermelon Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.10
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.10
each
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (S) Strawberry Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.10
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.10
1 gram
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (H) Sweet Peach Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.10
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.10
1 gram
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (S) Sour Apple Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.10
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.10
1 gram
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (I) Watermelon Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.10
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.10
1 gram
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (S) Pink Lemonade Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.10
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.10
each
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (I) Lemon Pound Cake Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.10
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.10
each
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (I) Lemon Pound Cake Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.25
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.25
each
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (H) Strawberry Milkshake Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.25
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.25
each
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (S) Pink Lemonade Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.25
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.25
each
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (S) Strawberry Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.25
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.25
1 gram
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (I) Blue Raspberry Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.25
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.25
1 gram
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (H) Sour Watermelon Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.25
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.25
each
see all buying options
Bonanza
Bonanza (S) Sour Apple Gummies 100mg
Edibles
starting at
$8.25
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.25
1 gram
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
12
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Silverton, CO
11.8 mi
1 dispensary
Ridgway, CO
15.2 mi
3 dispensaries
Montrose, CO
28.2 mi
2 dispensaries
Durango, CO
42.4 mi
11 dispensaries
Naturita, CO
45.3 mi
2 dispensaries
Mancos, CO
48.4 mi
3 dispensaries
Dolores, CO
49.8 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations