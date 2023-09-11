We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Telluride, CO
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best flower for pickup near Telluride, CO
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Flower
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(604)
Edibles
(174)
Concentrates
(144)
Accessories
(127)
Other
(122)
Cartridges
(83)
Gummies
(58)
Show all 21
Dispensary
Mountain Annie's Dispensary Ridgeway
(254)
Mountain Annie's Dispensary Silverton
(199)
Fiddler's Green
(134)
Telluride Bud Company-Telluride
(17)
Brands
Bonsai Cultivation
(146)
Canna Club
(110)
Mountain Annie's
(59)
Clarity Gardens
(40)
Orchid Essentials
(35)
DADiRRi
(29)
In The Flow
(25)
Show all 22
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(25)
Medium
10-20%
(133)
High
>20%
(234)
Price range
Under $25
(257)
$25 to $50
(161)
$50 to $100
(106)
$100 to $200
(71)
$200 and above
(9)
Amount
0.5 grams
(6)
1 gram
(155)
1/8 ounce
(118)
1/4 ounce
(115)
1/2 ounce
(110)
1 ounce
(94)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(45)
Loading...
sativa
(16)
Loading...
hybrid
(342)
Strain name
Garlic Breath
(15)
Grape Cream Cake
(15)
Guava
(14)
Oreoz
(11)
Tropicana Banana
(11)
Apple Runtz
(10)
Banana OG
(10)
Show all 65
Effects
Loading...
happy
(376)
Loading...
euphoric
(361)
Loading...
relaxed
(359)
Loading...
focused
(334)
Loading...
uplifted
(331)
Loading...
creative
(267)
Loading...
giggly
(255)
Loading...
tingly
(236)
Loading...
talkative
(232)
Show all 13
(1)
Pickup
Flower
168 results
Sort by
Recommended
Bud Fox Supply Co.
CBD Flower | Space Daddy
Flower
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Mountain Annie's
Blueberry Fudge Shake (H) By Mountain Annie's
Flower
starting at
$3.24
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.24
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Canna Club
Headband Cookies Shake (S/H) By Best Buds
Flower
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$3.24
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.24
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Bonsai Cultivation
Subzero Shake (H) By Bonsai
Flower
starting at
$3.24
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.24
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Canna Club
Cindy 99 Shake (S/H) By Best Buds
Flower
starting at
$3.24
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.24
1 gram
see all buying options
Orchid Essentials
Orangina Shake (S) By Mountain Orchid
Flower
starting at
$3.24
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.24
1 gram
see all buying options
Mountain Annie's
Picasso Moon Shake (H) By Mountain Annie's
Flower
Hybrid
starting at
$3.32
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.32
1 gram
see all buying options
Mountain Annie's
Mars Hotel (I/H) By Mountain Annie's
Flower
Hybrid
starting at
$4.05
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.05
1 gram
see all buying options
Canna Club
Strawberry OG (I) By Best Buds
Flower
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$4.05
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.05
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Black Ice | Smalls | Indica
Flower
Indica
thc 25%
starting at
$4.12
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.12
1 gram
see all buying options
Trop Cherry | Smalls | Sativa
Flower
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$4.12
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.12
1 gram
see all buying options
Garlic Breath | Smalls | Hybrid
Flower
Hybrid
thc 24%
starting at
$4.12
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.12
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Cereal Milk | Smalls | Hybrid
Flower
Hybrid
thc 25%
starting at
$4.12
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.12
1 gram
see all buying options
Chimera #1 | Smalls | Hybrid
Flower
Hybrid
thc 27%
starting at
$4.12
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.12
1 gram
see all buying options
Mountain Annie's
Picasso Moon (H) By Mountain Annie's
Flower
Hybrid
starting at
$4.13
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.13
1 gram
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
12
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Silverton, CO
11.8 mi
1 dispensary
Ridgway, CO
15.2 mi
3 dispensaries
Montrose, CO
28.2 mi
2 dispensaries
Durango, CO
42.4 mi
11 dispensaries
Naturita, CO
45.3 mi
2 dispensaries
Mancos, CO
48.4 mi
3 dispensaries
Dolores, CO
49.8 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations