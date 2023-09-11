Best concentrates near Texarkana, AR
78 results
Sort by
Recommended
River Valley Relief
RVR: Live Concentrate | Baker's Dozen | Solventless Bubble Hash | 1.5g
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 15%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
New
Good Day Farm
GDF: Concentrate | Sorbet Haze x Vice City 7 | Crumble | 1g
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
River Valley Relief
RVR: Live Concentrate | Papaya Poundcake | Solventless Bubble Hash | 1.5g
Concentrates
Indica
thc 17%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
River Valley Relief
RVR: Live Concentrate | Hoop Loops | Solventless Bubble Hash | 1.5g
Concentrates
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
River Valley Relief
RVR: Live Concentrate | Unkle Sink | Solventless Bubble Hash | 1.5g
Concentrates
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
New
Shake Extractions
Shake Extractions: Tincture | Elderberry | Shake Shot | 200mg
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
New
Good Day Farm
GDF: Concentrate | Sorbet Haze | Crumble | 1g
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Good Day Farm
GDF: Concentrate | Tire Fire | Wax | 1g
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
New
Revolution Cannabis
Revolution: Concentrate | Rainbow Belts | Kief | 2g
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$27.50
each
Pickup
New
Revolution Cannabis
Revolution: Concentrate | Horchata | Kief | 2g
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$27.50
each
Pickup
Revolution Cannabis
Revolution: Concentrate | The Glove Premium | Kief | 2g
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 18%
starting at
$27.50
each
Pickup
Shake Extractions
Shake Extractions: Tincture | 2:1 Vita Drops Cranberry | 500mg CBD : 250mg THC | 0.5oz
Concentrates
starting at
$28.00
each
Pickup
Shake Extractions
Shake Extractions: Tincture | Elderberry | Immunity 1:1 | 250mg THC : 250mg CBD | 0.5oz
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$28.00
each
Pickup
Shake Extractions
Shake Extractions: Tincture | 2:1 Sleep Drops Vanilla Honey | 250mg THC : 125mg CBD | .5oz
Concentrates
starting at
$28.00
each
Pickup