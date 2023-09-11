We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Best other for pickup near Texico, NM
Pickup
Other
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Deals
(87)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(431)
Other
(207)
Cartridges
(196)
PreRolls
(159)
Edibles
(133)
Accessories
(122)
Concentrates
(96)
Show all 17
Dispensary
Best Buds
(166)
PurLife - Clovis
(31)
Spaced Cannabinoid Co.
(6)
Green Grove Productions
(2)
Kustom Cannabis
(2)
Brands
URB
(40)
PurLife
(19)
Black Duck
(7)
Dime Industries
(2)
Dream
(2)
Galaxy
(2)
Orale
(2)
Show all 12
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(4)
Medium
10-20%
(81)
High
>20%
(56)
Price range
Under $25
(107)
$25 to $50
(95)
$50 to $100
(4)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(1)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
indica
(13)
sativa
(30)
hybrid
(98)
Strain name
Green Crack
(6)
Lemon Cherry Gelato
(6)
Sour Blueberry
(6)
Super Lemon Haze
(6)
Banana Punch
(4)
Blue Dream
(4)
Ice Cream Cake
(4)
Show all 59
Effects
happy
(135)
euphoric
(131)
uplifted
(122)
relaxed
(115)
focused
(113)
giggly
(107)
tingly
(100)
creative
(93)
aroused
(92)
Show all 13
(1)
Pickup
Other
123 results
Sort by
Recommended
PurLife
Whiplash #1 | Super 1/8th
Other
deal available
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
PurLife
Hypothermia | Super 1/8th
Other
Hybrid
thc 17%
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
New
PurLife
Tropical Cake #4 | Super 1/8th
Other
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
New
PurLife
Amnesia K Lemon | Super 1/8th
Other
Sativa
thc 19%
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
PurLife
Banana Kush | Super 1/8th
Other
Hybrid
thc 21%
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
New
PurLife
Champaya #5 | Super 1/8th
Other
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
New
PurLife
Zack's Cake | Super 1/8th
Other
Hybrid
thc 21%
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
New
PurLife
Jack Herer | Super 1/8th
Other
Sativa
thc 18%
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
New
PurLife
Critical Glue | Super 1/8th
Other
Hybrid
thc 20%
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
New
PurLife
Chapel of Love #6 | Super 1/8th
Other
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
Vana - 1G Dispo - Purple Voodoo
Other
Hybrid
thc 16%
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Best seller
Killer Kiwi 1G Cart - Vana
Other
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Platinum OG 1G Cart - Vana
Other
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Lychee Ice 1G Cart - Vana
Other
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Durban Poison 1G Cart - Vana
Other
Sativa
thc 19%
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
9
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Clovis, NM
7.4 mi
11 dispensaries
Portales, NM
20.9 mi
7 dispensaries
See all shop locations