Best prerolls for pickup near Thompson Falls, MT
Pickup
PreRolls
Alternative Releaf - Thompson Falls
(21)
Amos & Leafie
(2)
Color Cannabis
(1)
Stash
(1)
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(8)
High
>20%
(4)
Under $25
(19)
$25 to $50
(0)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(2)
$200 and above
(0)
Loading...
indica
(3)
Loading...
sativa
(2)
Loading...
hybrid
(7)
AK-47
(2)
Amnesia
(1)
Blue Dream
(1)
Bubba Kush
(1)
Garlic
(1)
Granddaddy Purple
(1)
Midnight Snack
(1)
Show all 11
Loading...
euphoric
(12)
Loading...
giggly
(12)
Loading...
happy
(12)
Loading...
relaxed
(10)
Loading...
tingly
(10)
Loading...
uplifted
(10)
Loading...
creative
(9)
Loading...
hungry
(9)
Loading...
talkative
(9)
Show all 13
Pickup
PreRolls
21 results
AK - 47 Half Gram Pre Roll
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$6.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$6.00
each
see all buying options
Kootenai Krush .75 gram Pre-Roll
PreRolls
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
Amos & Leafie
Wilko's Whack PreRoll
PreRolls
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
Applelicious - Pre Roll .75
PreRolls
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
Blue Dream .75 Preroll
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
The Marine Joint
PreRolls
starting at
$8.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$8.00
each
see all buying options
Amos & Leafie
Bubba Kush PreRoll
PreRolls
Indica
thc 17%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
AK-47 Full Gram Preroll
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Super Lemon Haze PreRoll
PreRolls
Sativa
thc 19%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
STINKS Infused PreRoll - Indica GDP
PreRolls
Indica
thc 17%
starting at
$14.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$14.50
each
see all buying options
Stinks - Wedding Pie
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 26%
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
STINKS - G.M.O.
PreRolls
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
Stinks - IceBox Pie
PreRolls
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
Stinks Infused PreRoll - Sour Diesel
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$15.20
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.20
each
see all buying options
Kootenai Krush - PreRoll - 5 Pack
PreRolls
starting at
$20.32
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.32
each
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Thompson Falls, MT
3.2 mi
1 dispensary
Trout Creek, MT
20.6 mi
1 dispensary
Plains, MT
23.2 mi
2 dispensaries
See all shop locations