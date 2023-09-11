Best pre-rolls near Trenton, NJ
395 results
Sort by
Recommended
Recreational
binske
Binske | Pre Rolls | Single | Honey Cruncher | 1.0g
Pre-rolls
25% off
$13.50
each
$18.00
11.20 mi away at RushBudz Dispensary
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
25% off
$13.50
each
$18.00
11.20 mi away at RushBudz Dispensary
New
ILLICIT
Illicit | Blueberry Muffin | Pre-Roll | 0.5g-2pk | Indica
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
25% off
$15.00
each
$20.00
11.20 mi away at RushBudz Dispensary
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
25% off
$15.00
each
$20.00
11.20 mi away at RushBudz Dispensary
Trending
ILLICIT
Illicit | Preroll | Smoko | Donny Burger | 0.5g | 2pk - Hybrid
Pre-rolls
Indica
thc 27%
25% off
$15.00
each
$20.00
11.20 mi away at RushBudz Dispensary
Pickup
Delivery
Pickup
Delivery
25% off
$15.00
each
$20.00
11.20 mi away at RushBudz Dispensary
Aventus 8
THC-A pre-rolls Jar of 10 x 2G Northern Lights INDICA
Pre-rolls
Indica
thc 18%
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
aventus8 - 2G THCA Diamond Pre roll Wedding cake HYBRID
Pre-rolls
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
THC-A pre-rolls Jar of 10 x 2G Hawaiian Haze SATIVA
Pre-rolls
Sativa
thc 17%
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
aventus8 - 2G THCA Diamond Pre roll GRANDADDY PURP INDICA
Pre-rolls
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
aventus8 - 2G THCA Diamond Pre roll Hawaiian Haze SATIVA
Pre-rolls
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
THC-A pre-rolls Jar of 10 x 2G Ghost Dawg INDICA
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 28%
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
CHEETAH PISS | HHC 2G INFUSED HEMP BLUNT
Pre-rolls
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
THC-A pre-rolls Jar of 10 x 2G Og Wedding Cake HYBRID
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 24%
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
THC-A pre-rolls Jar of 10 x 2G Og Kush HYBRID
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 25%
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
STRIKE DIAMOND 2G PRE-ROLL SATIVA BERRY CREAM
Pre-rolls
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Aventus 8
STRIKE DIAMOND 2G PRE-ROLL HYBRID RUNTZ
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 21%
Ships directly to you
Ships directly to you
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Mount Holly, NJ
15.0 mi
4 dispensaries
Philadelphia, PA
16.9 mi
17 dispensaries
Franklin Township, NJ
18.6 mi
9 dispensaries
Evesham, NJ
24.2 mi
3 dispensaries
Camden, NJ
26.7 mi
3 dispensaries
Voorhees Township, NJ
26.8 mi
4 dispensaries
Staten Island, NY
34.7 mi
5 dispensaries
Scotch Plains, NJ
35.8 mi
5 dispensaries
Eatontown, NJ
37.4 mi
3 dispensaries
Union, NJ
40.5 mi
4 dispensaries
Bethlehem, PA
41.4 mi
3 dispensaries
Elizabeth, NJ
42.2 mi
4 dispensaries
Allentown, PA
44.3 mi
4 dispensaries