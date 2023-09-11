We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Trinidad, CO
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best other near Trinidad, CO
Filters
clear all
Other
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(2)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(1721)
Seeds
(1538)
Gummies
(819)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Cartridges
(700)
Vape pens
(583)
Concentrates
(417)
Show all 97
Dispensary
The Underground Station
(48)
Colfax Cannabis Company
(15)
Trinidad's Higher Calling U
(5)
NuVue Pharma - Trinidad
(3)
Magnolia Road Cannabis Co. Trinidad
(2)
Brands
Luvbuds
(28)
Lazarus Naturals
(7)
Alpaca
(6)
Airo Brands
(3)
Colfax Cannabis Co
(2)
Keef Cola
(2)
NuVue Pharma
(2)
Show all 24
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(1)
High
>20%
(2)
Price range
Under $25
(51)
$25 to $50
(21)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(1)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(1)
Loading...
hybrid
(3)
Strain name
Frosty
(1)
Khola
(1)
Mixed Berry
(1)
White Truffle
(1)
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(4)
Loading...
happy
(4)
Loading...
hungry
(4)
Loading...
aroused
(3)
Loading...
creative
(3)
Loading...
energetic
(3)
Loading...
focused
(3)
Loading...
giggly
(3)
Loading...
relaxed
(3)
Show all 13
(1)
Other
73 results
Sort by
Recommended
O.pen
O.penvape Battery
Other
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
O.pen
O.penvape 2.0 Battery
Other
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Out
Carry Out Bag
Other
starting at
$0.10
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$0.10
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LB Metal Screens
Other
starting at
$0.12
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$0.12
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LB Assorted Dab Tool
Other
starting at
$0.91
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$0.91
each
see all buying options
randys
Randys .5inch SSScreen Jar
Other
starting at
$1.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
each
see all buying options
Randy’s
Randys .625in Screen
Other
starting at
$1.05
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$1.05
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LB RAW Classic 1 1/4 Papers
Other
starting at
$1.07
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$1.07
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LB Zig Zag Terpene Infused Hemp Cones
Other
starting at
$1.85
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$1.85
each
see all buying options
ZIG-ZAG
Zig Zag 1 1/2 papers
Other
starting at
$1.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$1.99
each
see all buying options
ZIG-ZAG
Zig Zag king papers
Other
starting at
$2.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LB Zig Zag Orange 1 1/4 Papers
Other
starting at
$2.77
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.77
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LB Display Pipe/Chillum
Other
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LB Rose Palms Fruit Cones King Size 2pk
Other
starting at
$3.23
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.23
each
see all buying options
Luvbuds
LB Blazy Susan King Size Cones 3PK
Other
starting at
$3.51
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.51
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
4
5
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Raton, NM
19.9 mi
2 dispensaries
Walsenburg, CO
34.9 mi
2 dispensaries
See all shop locations