Best gummies for pickup near Truth or Consequences, NM
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Gummies
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Cartridges
(76)
Edibles
(75)
Other
(45)
Gummies
(17)
PreRolls
(17)
Accessories
(8)
Pre-rolls
(8)
Show all 15
Dispensary
PurLife - Truth or Consequences
(17)
Brands
Wyld
(5)
Wana Brands
(4)
Good Tide
(3)
Orale
(3)
PLUS Products
(2)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(1)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(16)
$25 to $50
(0)
$50 to $100
(1)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(1)
Strain name
Blueberry
(1)
Effects
Loading...
aroused
(1)
Loading...
creative
(1)
Loading...
euphoric
(1)
Loading...
giggly
(1)
Loading...
happy
(1)
Loading...
hungry
(1)
Loading...
relaxed
(1)
Loading...
sleepy
(1)
Loading...
tingly
(1)
Show all 10
(1)
Pickup
Gummies
17 results
Sort by
Recommended
PLUS Products
Watermelon Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
(
2
)
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Orale
Sour Lime Margarita Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Orale
Artisan Green Chile Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Orale
Artisan Red Chile Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
Wana Brands
Blueberry Classic Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
Indica
thc 17%
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
Wana Brands
Dream Berry Stay Asleep Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
(
1
)
starting at
$18.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Strawberry 20:1 Gummies | 200mg
Gummies
(
5
)
starting at
$18.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Raspberry Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
(
9
)
starting at
$18.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
2:1 Peach Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
(
1
)
starting at
$18.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
Sour Tangerine Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$18.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.00
each
see all buying options
Wana Brands
Limoncello Quick Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
(
1
)
starting at
$18.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.00
each
see all buying options
Wyld
1:1 Pomegranate Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
(
2
)
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
Good Tide
Pineapple Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
(
1
)
starting at
$23.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$23.00
each
see all buying options
Good Tide
Mango Gummies | 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$23.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$23.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
