Best cartridges for delivery near Tucumcari, NM
Filters
clear all
Delivery
Cartridges
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(350)
Edibles
(138)
Other
(108)
Concentrates
(102)
Cartridges
(64)
PreRolls
(60)
Topicals
(12)
Show all 10
Dispensary
Yerba Buena
(64)
Brands
URB
(12)
DomPen
(2)
Feather
(2)
Splash Supplements
(2)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(22)
High
>20%
(16)
Price range
Under $25
(12)
$25 to $50
(32)
$50 to $100
(20)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(12)
Loading...
sativa
(8)
Loading...
hybrid
(30)
Strain name
Cereal Milk
(4)
Sour Blueberry
(4)
Banana Candy
(2)
Boysenberry
(2)
Bubble Gum
(2)
Dulce De Uva
(2)
GMO Cookies
(2)
Show all 23
Effects
Loading...
happy
(50)
Loading...
euphoric
(48)
Loading...
relaxed
(42)
Loading...
giggly
(38)
Loading...
creative
(34)
Loading...
focused
(34)
Loading...
tingly
(34)
Loading...
aroused
(32)
Loading...
uplifted
(32)
Show all 13
(1)
Delivery
Cartridges
32 results
Sort by
Recommended
Feather
Feather .5g - Melon Bubble Haze
Cartridges
Sativa
thc 18%
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
New
Cart 1G- Boysenberry Boogie
Cartridges
Hybrid
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
New
Cart 1G- Root Beer Float
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
New
Cart 1G- Wild Cherry
Cartridges
Hybrid
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
New
Splash Supplements
Cart 1G- Watermelon Splash
Cartridges
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
New
Cart 1G- Raspberry Lemonade
Cartridges
Sativa
thc 20%
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
Trending
Disposable 1G- Bubble Gum
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 17%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
New
Disposable 1G- Melon Breeze
Cartridges
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
New
Disposable 1G- Blue Razz Rush
Cartridges
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
New
Disposable 1G- Peppermint Mocha
Cartridges
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
New
Disposable 1G- Lavender Vanilla
Cartridges
Indica
thc 18%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
New
Disposable 1G- Banana Candy
Cartridges
Indica
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
New
1G Cart Cereal Milk
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 25%
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
New
1G Cart Pina Colada
Cartridges
Sativa
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
Disposable 1G- Pink Guava
Cartridges
Hybrid
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3