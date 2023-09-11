We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Urbana, IL
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best batteries & power for pickup near Urbana, IL
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Batteries & Power
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(1839)
Cartridges
(1225)
Accessories
(706)
Edibles
(681)
PreRolls
(656)
Concentrates
(330)
Gummies
(137)
Show all 30
Dispensary
nuEra Urbana (Medical)
(6)
nuEra Urbana (Recreational)
(6)
nuEra - Champaign (Recreational)
(3)
Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Champaign
(2)
Brands
STIIIZY
(15)
Vuber
(2)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(0)
$25 to $50
(15)
$50 to $100
(2)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Pickup
Batteries & Power
16 results
Sort by
Recommended
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - RED
Batteries & Power
starting at
$37.30
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$37.30
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - ORANGE
Batteries & Power
starting at
$37.30
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$37.30
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - BLUE
Batteries & Power
starting at
$37.78
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$37.78
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - ORANGE
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - ROSE GOLD
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - ROSE GOLD
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - ORANGE
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - GREEN
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - CAMO
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - PURPLE
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - GOLD
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - CAMO
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - GREEN
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - GOLD
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
BIIIG STARTER KIT - PURPLE
Batteries & Power
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Champaign, IL
1.7 mi
4 dispensaries
Tilton, IL
30.3 mi
1 dispensary
Danville, IL
35.2 mi
2 dispensaries
Charleston, IL
43.3 mi
1 dispensary
Bloomington, IL
47.6 mi
1 dispensary
Decatur, IL
47.8 mi
1 dispensary
Normal, IL
48.1 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations