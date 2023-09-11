We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Utica, NY
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best edibles near Utica, NY
Filters
clear all
Edibles
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1523)
Flower
(1036)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Gummies
(707)
Cartridges
(696)
Vape pens
(600)
PreRolls
(329)
Show all 97
Dispensary
Exit 31 Exotic
(196)
The Village Green Dispensary
(84)
Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Mohawk Valley
(29)
Brands
Ayrloom
(32)
Cannabals
(25)
MFNY
(23)
Off Hours
(15)
Aryloom
(13)
Flav
(11)
incredibles
(11)
Show all 54
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(1)
High
>20%
(1)
Price range
Under $25
(135)
$25 to $50
(171)
$50 to $100
(3)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
hybrid
(2)
Strain name
Holy Roller
(1)
Pineapple Express
(1)
Effects
Loading...
aroused
(2)
Loading...
creative
(2)
Loading...
energetic
(2)
Loading...
euphoric
(2)
Loading...
focused
(2)
Loading...
giggly
(2)
Loading...
happy
(2)
Loading...
talkative
(2)
Loading...
uplifted
(2)
Show all 11
(1)
Edibles
309 results
Sort by
Recommended
Best seller
Ayrloom
Black Cherry 1:1 Singles
Edibles
starting at
$3.54
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.54
each
see all buying options
Ayrloom
Pineapple Mango 1:1 Singles
Edibles
starting at
$3.54
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.54
each
see all buying options
1906 New Highs
Boost Pouch | 2pk
Edibles
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
Aryloom
Black Cherry | 2:1 | Single
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Aryloom
Orange Creamsicle | 2:1 | Single | 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Lemonnade
Lemonade | 2:1 | Single | 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Aryloom
Half & Half | 2:1 | Single | 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Aryloom
Yuzu Citrus | 2:1 | Single | Beverage | 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Aryloom
Pineapple Mango | 2:1 | Single | Beverage | 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Aryloom
Vanilla Cola | 2:1 | Single | 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Tune
Blackberry Cardamom | Beverage | 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Tune
Sicilian Lemon Rose | Beverage | 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Weed
Weed Water: Pineapple Express | Beverage | 10mg
Edibles
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Aryloom
Cran Apple | 2:1 | Single
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Weed
Weed Water: Gelato | Beverage | 10mg
Edibles
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
21
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
New Hartford, NY
3.5 mi
2 dispensaries
Syracuse, NY
42.0 mi
7 dispensaries
East Syracuse, NY
42.1 mi
2 dispensaries
Oneonta, NY
45.8 mi
1 dispensary
Liverpool, NY
49.8 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations