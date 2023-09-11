We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Best capsules for pickup near Utica, NY
6 results
1906 New Highs
Pills | Love (H) | 2.5mg | 30pk | 1906
Capsules
(
3
)
starting at
$35.40
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.40
each
see all buying options
1906 New Highs
Coffee Beans | Love (H) | 5mg | 1906
Capsules
(
1
)
starting at
$35.39
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.39
each
see all buying options
1906 New Highs
Pills | Sleep (I) | 5mg | 2pk | 1906
Capsules
(
1
)
starting at
$5.31
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.31
each
see all buying options
1906 New Highs
Pills | Love (H) | 2.5mg | 4pk | 1906
Capsules
starting at
$5.31
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.31
each
see all buying options
1906 New Highs
Boost Tin | 20pk
Capsules
starting at
$19.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$19.00
each
see all buying options
1906 New Highs
Genius
Capsules
starting at
$35.40
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.40
each
see all buying options
New Hartford, NY
3.5 mi
2 dispensaries
Syracuse, NY
42.0 mi
8 dispensaries
East Syracuse, NY
42.1 mi
2 dispensaries
Oneonta, NY
45.8 mi
1 dispensary
Liverpool, NY
49.8 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations