We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Utqiagvik, AK
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best accessories for delivery near Utqiagvik, AK
Filters
clear all
Delivery
Accessories
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(829)
Concentrates
(94)
Edibles
(78)
Topicals
(58)
Other
(44)
Accessories
(28)
Balms
(4)
Show all 11
Dispensary
Garden of Weeden
(28)
Brands
JuJu Joints
(8)
Cova Manufacturer
(4)
Elements
(2)
Ra
(2)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(10)
$25 to $50
(8)
$50 to $100
(8)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(2)
(1)
Delivery
Accessories
13 results
Sort by
Recommended
Grinder - Silver
Accessories
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Grinder - Black
Accessories
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Grinder - Blue
Accessories
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Ra
Raw Rolling Papers
Accessories
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
Elements
Elements Rollers 79mm
Accessories
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
JuJu Joints
JUJU Joints - G13 x Blueberry x Cheese
Accessories
starting at
$48.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$48.00
each
see all buying options
JuJu Joints
JUJU Joints - Joints Diablo Cheese
Accessories
starting at
$48.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$48.00
each
see all buying options
JuJu Joints
JUJU Joints - Cosmos Blend
Accessories
starting at
$48.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$48.00
each
see all buying options
JuJu Joints
JUJU Joints - Super Lemon Haze
Accessories
starting at
$48.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$48.00
each
see all buying options
Raw Rolling Papers Box
Accessories
starting at
$50.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$50.00
each
see all buying options
Cova Manufacturer
Vapid vape - Green
Accessories
starting at
$50.01
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$50.01
each
see all buying options
K-Vape 2.0
Accessories
starting at
$99.99
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$99.99
each
see all buying options
PAX 3 Vaporizer
Accessories
starting at
$274.99
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$274.99
each
see all buying options