We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Utqiagvik, AK
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best other for delivery near Utqiagvik, AK
Filters
clear all
Delivery
Other
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(1)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(829)
Concentrates
(94)
Edibles
(78)
Topicals
(58)
Other
(44)
Accessories
(28)
Balms
(4)
Show all 11
Dispensary
Garden of Weeden
(44)
Brands
Apothecary Labs
(2)
Wildflower
(2)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(2)
High
>20%
(2)
Price range
Under $25
(14)
$25 to $50
(28)
$50 to $100
(2)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(4)
Loading...
hybrid
(2)
Strain name
Hat
(4)
Skywalker OG
(2)
Effects
Loading...
aroused
(2)
Loading...
creative
(2)
Loading...
euphoric
(2)
Loading...
giggly
(2)
Loading...
happy
(2)
Loading...
hungry
(2)
Loading...
relaxed
(2)
Loading...
sleepy
(2)
Loading...
tingly
(2)
Show all 10
(1)
Delivery
Other
22 results
Sort by
Recommended
Apothecary Labs
10ml Organic Wellness Roll-On Remedies - Tummy Trouble
Other
deal available
starting at
$60.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$60.00
each
see all buying options
Golf Hat - Black
Other
Indica
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
Golf Hat - White
Other
Indica
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
Shirt Black - S
Other
starting at
$22.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$22.00
each
see all buying options
Shirt Black - L
Other
starting at
$24.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$24.00
each
see all buying options
Shirt Black - XXL
Other
starting at
$24.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$24.00
each
see all buying options
Shirt Black - M
Other
starting at
$24.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$24.00
each
see all buying options
Shirt Black - XL
Other
starting at
$24.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$24.00
each
see all buying options
Long Sleeve Shirt - Gray - XXL
Other
starting at
$34.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$34.00
each
see all buying options
Long Sleeve Shirt - Gray - M
Other
starting at
$34.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$34.00
each
see all buying options
Long Sleeve Shirt - Gray - S
Other
starting at
$34.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$34.00
each
see all buying options
Long Sleeve Shirt - Gray - XL
Other
starting at
$34.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$34.00
each
see all buying options
Long Sleeve Shirt - Gray - L
Other
starting at
$34.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$34.00
each
see all buying options
Hoodie - Red - XL
Other
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
Hoodie - Red - L
Other
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
1
2