Best cartridges for pickup near Utqiagvik, AK
Pickup
Cartridges
Category
Flower
(956)
Accessories
(291)
Edibles
(191)
Cartridges
(126)
Concentrates
(123)
PreRolls
(110)
Topicals
(74)
Dispensary
TTA TEST
(117)
TEST - DO NOT ALTER
(5)
Garden of Weeden
(4)
Brands
Ayrloom
(12)
Fernway
(12)
turn
(12)
Heavy Hitters
(10)
ROVE
(9)
Hepworth
(7)
Jaunty
(7)
THC level
No THC 0%
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(63)
High
>20%
(38)
Price range
Under $25
(8)
$25 to $50
(26)
$50 to $100
(86)
$100 to $200
(6)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(7)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
indica
(14)
sativa
(24)
hybrid
(57)
Strain name
Blue Dream
(6)
Jillybean
(4)
Sour Diesel
(4)
GG4
(3)
Pineapple Express
(3)
Skywalker
(3)
White Widow
(3)
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(93)
Loading...
happy
(92)
Loading...
uplifted
(87)
Loading...
giggly
(77)
Loading...
creative
(75)
Loading...
aroused
(74)
Loading...
focused
(74)
Loading...
tingly
(73)
Loading...
talkative
(65)
Pickup
Cartridges
122 results
PAX®
White Widow | Pod
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 15%
starting at
$60.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$60.00
each
see all buying options
PAX®
Blue Dream | Live Rosin | Pod
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$88.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$88.00
each
see all buying options
Amy L
Nightman Cartridge
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 17%
starting at
$10.00
1 gram
Pickup
Delivery
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Green Apples
Blue Dream Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Green Apples
Bubba Kush Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Indica
thc 17%
starting at
$20.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Green Apples
White Truffle Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 24%
starting at
$20.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Green Apples
Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Sativa
thc 19%
starting at
$20.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Ayrloom
Energy | 4:1:1 | All-in-One
Cartridges
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
Ayrloom
Bliss | 4:1 | All-in-One
Cartridges
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
Ayrloom
Honeycrisp | All-in-One
Cartridges
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
Ayrloom
Calm | 4:1 | All-in-One
Cartridges
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
Ayrloom
Alaskan Thunder Fu@k | All-in-One .5G
Cartridges
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
Ayrloom
Focus | 4:1 | All-in-One
Cartridges
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
dosist
Sleep | 8:1 | All-in-One
Cartridges
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
dosist
Bliss | 9:1 | All-in-One
Cartridges
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
9