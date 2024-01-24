We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Vicksburg, MS
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Shop cannabis products near Vicksburg, MS
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(22)
Deals
Category
Seeds
(1520)
Flower
(837)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(784)
Gummies
(761)
Vape pens
(688)
Pre-rolls
(314)
Terpenes
(306)
Show all 96
Dispensary
Green Tree Wellness
(548)
Brands
Simply Crafted
(1176)
Aventus 8
(582)
Zaleaf
(531)
WeedSeedsExpress
(304)
Premium Cultivars
(252)
The Green Dragon CBD
(225)
DazeD8
(217)
Show all 298
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(55)
Medium
10-20%
(1058)
High
>20%
(840)
Price range
Under $25
(148)
$25 to $50
(316)
$50 to $100
(68)
$100 to $200
(16)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
0.5 grams
(28)
1 gram
(109)
2 grams
(4)
1/8 ounce
(133)
1/4 ounce
(45)
1/2 ounce
(13)
1 ounce
(9)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(383)
Loading...
sativa
(311)
Loading...
hybrid
(1,187)
Strain name
Blue Dream
(47)
Pineapple Express
(32)
Granddaddy Purple
(30)
Wedding Cake
(28)
Sour Diesel
(26)
Strawberry Cough
(26)
OG Kush
(24)
Show all 712
Effects
Loading...
happy
(1,843)
Loading...
euphoric
(1,796)
Loading...
uplifted
(1,733)
Loading...
giggly
(1,572)
Loading...
relaxed
(1,558)
Loading...
tingly
(1,458)
Loading...
focused
(1,380)
Loading...
aroused
(1,223)
Loading...
creative
(1,212)
Show all 13
Filters
Direct Shipping
Pickup
Delivery
Deals
Category
Dispensary
Brands
THC level
Price range
Amount
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Strain name
Effects
9,850 results
Sort by
Recommended
BIG
DIAMOND RING 3.5G PL
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
CUTTHROAT DIESEL PL 3.5G
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
STICKY TITS PL 3.5G
Flower
Hybrid
thc 23%
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
LOCOMOTIVE BREATH 3.5G PL
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
NIGHT RIDER 3.5 PL
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
MOCHI PL
Flower
Hybrid
thc 23%
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
STRANGER THINGZ PL
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
DEEP END BUTTER PL 3.5G
Flower
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
JACK HERER 3.5 PL
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
GELATO 41 PL
Flower
Hybrid
thc 21%
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
CHUNK MOUTH 3.5G PL
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
CHERRY BABY PL
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
BIG
AUNT KAY PL
Flower
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$38.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
House
OREOZ HASH 1G
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 20%
deal available
starting at
$24.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$24.00
1 gram
see all buying options
DNA Genetics
Citradol
Flower
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
657
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Byram, MS
37.6 mi
3 dispensaries
Jackson, MS
38.2 mi
12 dispensaries
Richland, MS
42.3 mi
2 dispensaries
Pearl, MS
43.6 mi
4 dispensaries
Yazoo City, MS
44.2 mi
2 dispensaries
Brandon, MS
48.7 mi
2 dispensaries
See all shop locations