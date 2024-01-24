We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Vicksburg, MS
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best badder for pickup near Vicksburg, MS
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Badder
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(177)
Other
(106)
Cartridges
(72)
Edibles
(71)
PreRolls
(44)
Concentrates
(38)
Gummies
(10)
Show all 13
Dispensary
Green Tree Wellness
(1)
Brands
BIG
(1)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(1)
Price range
Under $25
(0)
$25 to $50
(1)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(1)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
hybrid
(1)
Strain name
Apple Fritter
(1)
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(1)
Loading...
focused
(1)
Loading...
giggly
(1)
Loading...
happy
(1)
Loading...
hungry
(1)
Loading...
relaxed
(1)
Loading...
sleepy
(1)
Loading...
talkative
(1)
Loading...
tingly
(1)
Show all 10
(1)
Pickup
Badder
1 result
Sort by
Recommended
BIG
APPLE FRITTER BADDER 1G
Badder
Hybrid
thc 24%
starting at
$30.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$30.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Byram, MS
37.6 mi
3 dispensaries
Jackson, MS
38.2 mi
12 dispensaries
Richland, MS
42.3 mi
2 dispensaries
Pearl, MS
43.6 mi
4 dispensaries
Yazoo City, MS
44.2 mi
2 dispensaries
Brandon, MS
48.7 mi
2 dispensaries
See all shop locations