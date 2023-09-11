We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Wainwright, AK
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best prerolls near Wainwright, AK
Filters
clear all
PreRolls
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1523)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Gummies
(691)
Flower
(664)
Vape pens
(566)
Terpenes
(303)
Hemp CBD edibles
(295)
Show all 96
Dispensary
Blaze-Leafly-Order-Test-Store
(8)
Brands
Hemp & Hops
(4)
House
(3)
Jeeter
(1)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(2)
High
>20%
(4)
Price range
Under $25
(8)
$25 to $50
(0)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(3)
Loading...
hybrid
(3)
Strain name
Mendo Breath
(2)
Pistachio
(2)
Gelato
(1)
Jager
(1)
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(6)
Loading...
happy
(6)
Loading...
hungry
(6)
Loading...
relaxed
(6)
Loading...
uplifted
(6)
Loading...
aroused
(5)
Loading...
focused
(4)
Loading...
giggly
(4)
Loading...
tingly
(4)
Show all 13
(1)
PreRolls
7 results
Sort by
Recommended
House
Hemp & Hops - JGR - .5G Preroll
PreRolls
Indica
thc 21%
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Hemp & Hops
Hemp & Hops - Mendo Breath - .5G Preroll
PreRolls
Indica
thc 19%
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
Hemp & Hops
Pistachio - .5G Preroll
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 24%
starting at
$5.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$5.00
each
see all buying options
House
Rotating Pre-Rolls
PreRolls
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Hemp & Hops
Hemp & Hops - Mendo Breath - 1G Preroll
PreRolls
Indica
thc 19%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Hemp & Hops
Pistachio - 1G Preroll
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 24%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Jeeter
Baby Jeeter Infused - Gelato
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options