We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Wainwright, AK
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best flower for pickup near Wainwright, AK
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Flower
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(59)
Cartridges
(21)
Edibles
(15)
PreRolls
(8)
Concentrates
(3)
Accessories
(2)
Resin
(1)
Show all 8
Dispensary
Blaze-Leafly-Order-Test-Store
(59)
Brands
House
(50)
Hemp & Hops
(8)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(55)
High
>20%
(14)
Price range
Under $25
(14)
$25 to $50
(14)
$50 to $100
(7)
$100 to $200
(24)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(2)
1/8 ounce
(3)
1/4 ounce
(2)
1/2 ounce
(2)
1 ounce
(2)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(9)
Loading...
sativa
(18)
Loading...
hybrid
(28)
Strain name
GG4
(14)
White Widow
(14)
Malawi Gold
(9)
Mendo Breath
(9)
Sour Tangie
(9)
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(55)
Loading...
giggly
(55)
Loading...
happy
(55)
Loading...
uplifted
(55)
Loading...
focused
(46)
Loading...
hungry
(46)
Loading...
aroused
(41)
Loading...
tingly
(41)
Loading...
relaxed
(37)
Show all 13
(1)
Pickup
Flower
19 results
Sort by
Recommended
House
Malawi Gold | 1 Gram PRE-PACK
Flower
Sativa
thc 18%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Hemp & Hops
White Widow | Bulk Flower
Flower
Hybrid
thc 15%
starting at
$10.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
1 gram
see all buying options
House
White Widow | 1G PRE-PACK
Flower
Hybrid
thc 15%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
House
Mendo Breath | 1G PRE-PACK
Flower
Indica
thc 19%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
House
Original Glue | Bulk Flower
Flower
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$10.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
1 gram
see all buying options
House
Sour Tangie | 1G PRE-PACK
Flower
Sativa
thc 18%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Hemp & Hops
1 Gram Flower
Flower
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
House
Original Glue | 1G PRE-PACK
Flower
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
House
Malawi Gold | 3.5 Gram PRE-PACK
Flower
Sativa
thc 18%
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
House
Original Glue | 3.5G PRE-PACK
Flower
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
House
Mendo Breath | 3.5G PRE-PACK
Flower
Indica
thc 19%
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
House
Sour Tangie | 3.5G PRE-PACK
Flower
Sativa
thc 18%
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
House
White Widow | 3.5G PRE-PACK
Flower
Hybrid
thc 15%
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
JuJu Beans
Flower
starting at
$45.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$45.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
House
Sour Tangie | 14G PRE-PACK
Flower
Sativa
thc 18%
starting at
$110.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$110.00
each
see all buying options
1
2