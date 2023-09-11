We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Shop cannabis products near Walla Walla, WA
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(1,370)
Deals
Category
Seeds
(1520)
Flower
(1039)
Cartridges
(797)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(784)
Gummies
(765)
Vape pens
(694)
PreRolls
(560)
Show all 96
Dispensary
Walla Walla Weedery
(1364)
A Greener Today - Walla Walla
(1077)
Brands
Simply Crafted
(1176)
Aventus 8
(582)
Zaleaf
(531)
WeedSeedsExpress
(304)
Premium Cultivars
(252)
The Green Dragon CBD
(225)
DazeD8
(217)
Show all 386
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(77)
Medium
10-20%
(1670)
High
>20%
(1467)
Price range
Under $25
(1258)
$25 to $50
(905)
$50 to $100
(224)
$100 to $200
(40)
$200 and above
(14)
Amount
0.5 grams
(5)
1 gram
(706)
2 grams
(24)
1/8 ounce
(171)
1/4 ounce
(69)
1/2 ounce
(40)
1 ounce
(41)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(544)
Loading...
sativa
(502)
Loading...
hybrid
(2,158)
Strain name
Blue Dream
(72)
Wedding Cake
(50)
Pineapple Express
(47)
GG4
(42)
Granddaddy Purple
(42)
Sour Diesel
(37)
Blue Raspberry
(35)
Show all 951
Effects
Loading...
happy
(3,147)
Loading...
euphoric
(3,062)
Loading...
uplifted
(2,953)
Loading...
relaxed
(2,700)
Loading...
giggly
(2,623)
Loading...
focused
(2,453)
Loading...
tingly
(2,397)
Loading...
creative
(2,138)
Loading...
aroused
(2,006)
Show all 13
11,756 results
Sort by
Recommended
PAX®
Grass Green Pax Era Live by Pax Labs
Vape pens
deal available
starting at
$28.00
each
Pickup
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$28.00
each
see all buying options
Best seller
Ballin Cannabis
Cookies
Flower
deal available
starting at
$6.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$6.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
Ballin Cannabis
Kush
Flower
deal available
starting at
$6.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$6.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
Agro Couture
Runtz Buttonz
Flower
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$8.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$8.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Phat Panda
Zue Bird
Flower
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
see all buying options
Phat Panda
Gummy Bearz
Flower
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
see all buying options
Phat Panda
Non GMO
Flower
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
see all buying options
New
Phat Panda
Biscotti
Flower
Hybrid
thc 20%
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
see all buying options
New
Phat Panda
High Life
Flower
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
see all buying options
Phat Panda
Mac Zorris
Flower
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
see all buying options
Phat Panda
Gold Digger
Flower
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
see all buying options
New
Phat Panda
Sour Blue Fruit
Flower
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
see all buying options
New
Phat Panda
Doughp
Flower
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
see all buying options
New
Phat Panda
Crash Glow
Flower
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.00
2 grams
see all buying options
Buddy Boy Farms
Blue Dream
Flower
Hybrid
thc 21%
deal available
starting at
$9.60
2 grams
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.60
2 grams
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
666
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Walla Walla, WA
0.3 mi
3 dispensaries
Dayton, WA
23.8 mi
1 dispensary
Pendleton, OR
33.9 mi
4 dispensaries
Kennewick, WA
34.7 mi
1 dispensary
Pasco, WA
37.7 mi
4 dispensaries
Richland, WA
49.4 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations