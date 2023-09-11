We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Walsenburg, CO
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best gummies for pickup near Walsenburg, CO
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Gummies
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(133)
Cartridges
(94)
Concentrates
(85)
Other
(81)
PreRolls
(78)
Edibles
(73)
Gummies
(50)
Show all 20
Dispensary
Bud Hut Inc.
(50)
Brands
Wyld
(13)
TasteBudz
(12)
Robhots Edibles
(8)
Ripple
(7)
binske
(5)
Good Tide
(3)
Dialed In Gummies
(2)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(43)
$25 to $50
(7)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Pickup
Gummies
50 results
Sort by
Recommended
Ripple
Ript Gummies- Blazed Blue Razz 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Ripple
Ript CBD Gummies- Orange U High Yet 1:1 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Ripple
Ript Gummies- Baked Apple 100mg H
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Ripple
Ript Gummies- Pucked Up Peach 100mg S
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Ripple
Ript Gummies- Knockout Punch 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Ripple
Ript Gummies- Smashed Watermelon 100mg I
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Ripple
Ript Gummies- Wild Cherry 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
binske
Binske Gummies - Mixed Berry 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
binske
Binske Gummies - Tangerine 1:1 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
Robhots Edibles
Robhots Gummies- Ready Relief 1:1:1 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
Robhots Edibles
Robhots Gummies- Berry Relaxed 1:1 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
Robhots Edibles
Robhots Gummies- Sour Surge 1:1:1 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
binske
Binske Gummies - Watermelon 1:1 100mg
Gummies
(
1
)
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
Robhots Edibles
Robhots CBN Gummies- Plus Night Time No Melatonin 2:1 100mg
Gummies
starting at
$18.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.00
each
see all buying options
Good Tide
Good Tide- Mango I100mg
Gummies
starting at
$18.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$18.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
4
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Rye, CO
20.0 mi
1 dispensary
Trinidad, CO
32.5 mi
23 dispensaries
Pueblo, CO
38.1 mi
23 dispensaries
Fort Garland, CO
38.3 mi
1 dispensary
San Luis, CO
46.1 mi
1 dispensary
Pueblo West, CO
48.1 mi
10 dispensaries
See all shop locations