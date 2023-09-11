We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Wasilla, AK
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best pre-rolls for pickup near Wasilla, AK
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Pre-rolls
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Edibles
(230)
Other
(207)
Flower
(189)
PreRolls
(177)
Cartridges
(160)
Concentrates
(106)
Accessories
(26)
Show all 11
Dispensary
Denali 420 Recreationals
(4)
Brands
Emerald City Organics
(4)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(3)
High
>20%
(3)
Price range
Under $25
(3)
$25 to $50
(1)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
hybrid
(4)
Strain name
Jet Fuel
(3)
Powdered Donuts
(1)
Effects
Loading...
creative
(4)
Loading...
euphoric
(4)
Loading...
focused
(4)
Loading...
happy
(4)
Loading...
relaxed
(4)
Loading...
tingly
(4)
Loading...
uplifted
(4)
Loading...
aroused
(3)
Loading...
energetic
(3)
Show all 13
(1)
Pickup
Pre-rolls
2 results
Sort by
Recommended
Emerald City Organics
ECO | .5g Flower Preroll | Powdered Donuts (ind) | 22.70%THC | 2.06%Terp
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
Emerald City Organics
ECO | .5g Kief Infused Flower Preroll | Powdered Donuts (ind) | 22.70%THC | 2.06%Terp
Pre-rolls
Hybrid
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Palmer, AK
4.7 mi
6 dispensaries
Houston, AK
11.4 mi
2 dispensaries
Big Lake, AK
12.6 mi
1 dispensary
Sutton-Alpine, AK
18.7 mi
1 dispensary
Willow, AK
20.5 mi
1 dispensary
Anchorage, AK
26.7 mi
59 dispensaries
See all shop locations