Best candy for pickup near Water Valley, MS
Pickup
Candy
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Deals
(3)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(290)
Edibles
(253)
Accessories
(229)
Cartridges
(198)
Concentrates (136)
(136)
PreRolls
(61)
Gummies
(58)
Show all 27
Dispensary
Green Spark Dispensary (4)
(4)
Hybrid Relief (2)
(2)
Star Buds - Oxford (Medical) (2)
(2)
Brands
Cheeba Chews (4)
(4)
Southern Sky Brands (2)
(2)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25 (1)
(1)
$25 to $50 (7)
(7)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Pickup
Candy
8 results
Southern Sky Brands
SOUTHERN SKY 100 MG 1:1 STRAWBERRY
Candy
deal available
starting at
$24.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$24.99
each
see all buying options
GREEN HORNET 100MG WATERMELON SATIVA
Candy
deal available
starting at
$29.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$29.99
each
see all buying options
Cheeba Chews
CHEEBA CHEWS 100MG CARAMEL HYBRID
Candy
deal available
starting at
$34.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$34.99
each
see all buying options
New
Green Hornet Watermelon Sativa 100mg
Candy
starting at
$29.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$29.99
each
see all buying options
Cheeba Chews
Indica
Candy
starting at
$32.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$32.00
each
see all buying options
Cheeba Chews
Sativa
Candy
(
1
)
starting at
$32.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$32.00
each
see all buying options
Cheeba Chews
Chocolate Indica | Taffy 100mg
Candy
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
Southern Sky Brands
Blue Raspberry | Gummies 250mg
Candy
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
each
see all buying options
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Water Valley, MS
0.2 mi
1 dispensary
Oxford, MS
14.5 mi
4 dispensaries
Batesville, MS
23.1 mi
1 dispensary
Grenada, MS
28.1 mi
2 dispensaries
Senatobia, MS
37.7 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations