We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Water Valley, MS
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best prerolls for pickup near Water Valley, MS
Filters
clear all
Pickup
PreRolls
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(13)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(290)
Edibles
(253)
Accessories
(229)
Cartridges
(198)
Concentrates
(136)
PreRolls
(61)
Gummies
(58)
Show all 27
Dispensary
Green Spark Dispensary
(27)
Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)
(23)
Hybrid Relief
(8)
SOAR by The Half Oz - Oxford
(3)
Brands
The Sipp
(6)
Good Day Farm
(5)
River Remedy
(5)
Southern Sky Brands
(5)
74 SUNS
(3)
Dragon Fire Farms
(2)
Southern Crop
(2)
Show all 16
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(14)
High
>20%
(15)
Price range
Under $25
(44)
$25 to $50
(17)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(2)
1/8 ounce
(3)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(4)
Loading...
hybrid
(32)
Strain name
Runtz
(3)
White Widow
(3)
Devil
(2)
Good Day
(2)
Sunset
(2)
Tropical Kush
(2)
Banjo
(1)
Show all 29
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(37)
Loading...
happy
(35)
Loading...
uplifted
(34)
Loading...
relaxed
(32)
Loading...
hungry
(30)
Loading...
giggly
(29)
Loading...
talkative
(26)
Loading...
tingly
(25)
Loading...
creative
(24)
Show all 13
(1)
Pickup
PreRolls
61 results
Sort by
Recommended
GOOD DAY 1 G PREROLL KUMQUAT 25.7% THC
PreRolls
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$9.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.99
each
see all buying options
DOOBIE 1G PREROLL HONEY CHILD
PreRolls
deal available
starting at
$9.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.99
each
see all buying options
MOCKING BIRD PREROLL 1G GRAPE FRUITE JUICE
PreRolls
deal available
starting at
$9.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$9.99
each
see all buying options
ONE SOURCE 1G DURBAN POISON PREROLL
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
deal available
starting at
$10.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$10.99
each
see all buying options
ONE SOURCE 1G WHITE WIDOW PREROLL
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 15%
deal available
starting at
$10.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$10.99
each
see all buying options
ONE SOURCE PRE-ROLL 1G ORANGE PEACH
PreRolls
deal available
starting at
$10.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$10.99
each
see all buying options
ONE SOURCE PRE-ROLL 1G ROYAL GORILLA
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 21%
deal available
starting at
$10.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$10.99
each
see all buying options
Out
TYSON 2.0 PREROLL 1G KNOCK OUT OG
PreRolls
deal available
starting at
$11.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$11.99
each
see all buying options
Kelly's Green
KELLY'S GREEN PREROLL 1G CRAZY HAZY
PreRolls
deal available
starting at
$11.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$11.99
each
see all buying options
DTS PHARMS PREROLL 1 G WHITE WIDOW
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 15%
deal available
starting at
$12.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$12.99
each
see all buying options
GOOD DAY 5 PACK PREROLL CITRUS CAKE POP
PreRolls
Hybrid
deal available
starting at
$21.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$21.99
each
see all buying options
74 SUNS PREROLL BANJO
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 20%
deal available
starting at
$39.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$39.99
each
see all buying options
GDF J'S PRE-ROLL 3.5G PAYTON'S PIE
PreRolls
deal available
starting at
$39.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$39.99
each
see all buying options
New
NATURE CHOICE GSC - 1g Pre-roll
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 25%
starting at
$9.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.99
each
see all buying options
New
NATURE CHOICE Gas Face - 1 gram Pre-roll
PreRolls
Hybrid
thc 24%
starting at
$9.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$9.99
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
4
5
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Water Valley, MS
0.2 mi
1 dispensary
Oxford, MS
14.5 mi
4 dispensaries
Batesville, MS
23.1 mi
1 dispensary
Grenada, MS
28.1 mi
2 dispensaries
Senatobia, MS
37.7 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations