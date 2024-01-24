We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Water Valley, MS
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best topicals for pickup near Water Valley, MS
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Topicals
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Loading...
Deals
(12)
Deals
Category
1
Flower
(290)
Edibles
(253)
Accessories
(229)
Cartridges
(198)
Concentrates
(136)
PreRolls
(61)
Gummies
(58)
Show all 27
Dispensary
Green Spark Dispensary
(12)
Star Buds - Oxford (Medical)
(9)
SOAR by The Half Oz - Oxford
(4)
Releaf Dispensary
(2)
Brands
Southern Sky Brands
(4)
BEYOND
(3)
Drool
(2)
Noble Labs
(2)
River Remedy
(2)
BIG
(1)
Big River Cannabis Company
(1)
Show all 8
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(2)
$25 to $50
(19)
$50 to $100
(6)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
(1)
Pickup
Topicals
27 results
Sort by
Recommended
THE SUPP SUPPOSITORY
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$24.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$24.99
each
see all buying options
HONEYDEW BATH SOAK PK
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$24.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$24.99
each
see all buying options
HIGH YA INFUSED INTIMACY OIL
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$39.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$39.99
each
see all buying options
SOTHERN SKY TOPICAL BALM THC:CBG:CBB
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$45.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$45.99
each
see all buying options
NOBEL HIGH LOATION BODY OIL-1000 MG
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$49.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$49.99
each
see all buying options
HIGH LOTION 1:1 FULL SPECTRUM
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$49.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$49.99
each
see all buying options
Drool
DROOL PAIN STICK 500 MG
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$49.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$49.99
each
see all buying options
NOBEL TOPICAL HIGH LOTION 1:1 FULL SPECTRUM
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$49.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$49.99
each
see all buying options
DROLL RECOVERY STICK
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$49.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$49.99
each
see all buying options
COASTAL ROLLER TOPICAL CBD SALVE
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$54.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$54.99
each
see all buying options
SANDALWOOD BATH SOAK XL
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$59.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$59.99
each
see all buying options
HONEYDEW BATH SOAK XL
Topicals
deal available
starting at
$59.99
each
Pickup
see all buying options
deal available
starting at
$59.99
each
see all buying options
BEYOND
ENERGIZE 3:1:1 (FSO) TRANSDERMAL PATCH 30MG
Topicals
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
BEYOND
RELIEF THC (FSO)TRANSDERMAL PATCH 50MG
Topicals
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
BEYOND
REST 1:1 TRANSDERMAL PATCH 25MG
Topicals
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Water Valley, MS
0.2 mi
1 dispensary
Oxford, MS
14.5 mi
4 dispensaries
Batesville, MS
23.1 mi
1 dispensary
Grenada, MS
28.1 mi
2 dispensaries
Senatobia, MS
37.7 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations