Best edibles for pickup near Watertown, SD
Pickup
Edibles
Dispensary
Dispensary of Watertown
(19)
Brands
Dakota Natural Solutions
(7)
Lifted Labs
(5)
CRUSHMORE
(3)
BIG
(2)
From the Hills
(1)
Ghost.
(1)
Price range
Pickup
Edibles
19 results
Dakota Natural Solutions
Sativa Honey 99.54mg
Edibles
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$20.00
each
Dakota Natural Solutions
Indica Honey 105.37mg
Edibles
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$20.00
each
Dakota Natural Solutions
Indica Hard C'zzz Grapes In Space 92.76mg
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
Dakota Natural Solutions
Indica Strawberry Gummies 96.58mg
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
Ghost.
Ghost Magic OG Grape Gummies 91.8mg
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
From the Hills
Chemdog #4 98.2mg LRosin Gummies 10pk
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
Dakota Natural Solutions
Sativa Hard C'zzz Butterscotch 101.12mg
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
CRUSHMORE
Hybrid Sour Green Apple Gummies 102.88mg 4PK
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
CRUSHMORE
Sleepy Indica Sour Grape Gummies 98.5mg 4pk
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
Dakota Natural Solutions
Sativa Razzleberry Gummies 94.56mg
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
Dakota Natural Solutions
Sativa Strawberry Gummies 93.82mg
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
CRUSHMORE
Sativa Sour Passion Fruit Gummies 99.46mg 4pk
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
New
BIG
Big Sioux Extracts Indica Blue Razz Gummies 125.48mg
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
New
BIG
Big Sioux Extracts Sativa Tropical Gummies 128.53mg
Edibles
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$25.00
each
Lifted Labs
Rapid Rosin Gummies Peach 216mg - 10pk
Edibles
starting at
$40.00
each
Pickup
starting at
$40.00
each
1
2
