We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Weed, CA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best cartridges near Weed, CA
Filters
clear all
Cartridges
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1541)
Flower
(803)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Gummies
(737)
Vape pens
(566)
Cartridges
(406)
Terpenes
(303)
Show all 96
Dispensary
La Florista
(180)
Mount Shasta Collective
(5)
Brands
TribeTokes
(39)
Aventus 8
(33)
Emerald Smoke
(33)
Heavy Hitters
(33)
Dime Industries
(24)
NVUS Labs
(16)
Urban Therapies (Gelato)
(16)
Show all 40
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(5)
Medium
10-20%
(99)
High
>20%
(126)
Price range
Under $25
(38)
$25 to $50
(114)
$50 to $100
(31)
$100 to $200
(2)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
0.5 grams
(2)
1 gram
(33)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(38)
Loading...
sativa
(41)
Loading...
hybrid
(155)
Strain name
Gelato
(42)
Humboldt
(9)
Green Crack
(6)
Pineapple Express
(6)
Blue Dream
(5)
Granddaddy Purple
(5)
Lemonnade
(5)
Show all 119
Effects
Loading...
happy
(230)
Loading...
euphoric
(226)
Loading...
uplifted
(212)
Loading...
giggly
(204)
Loading...
tingly
(193)
Loading...
relaxed
(186)
Loading...
focused
(175)
Loading...
creative
(173)
Loading...
aroused
(171)
Show all 13
(1)
Cartridges
406 results
Sort by
Recommended
Aventus 8
1G CARTRIDGE // 510 Purple Diesel | Sativa
Cartridges
(
72
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
The Green Dragon CBD
Delta Extrax - Adios MF - THCa Live Sugar Vape Carts
Cartridges
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
The Green Dragon CBD
Cake - Glow THCa Carts - 3g
Cartridges
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Lucky Elk
THCa Live Rosin Carts
Cartridges
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Aventus 8
COOKIES HUCKLEBERRY GELATO THC-A CARTRIDGE - 1G 510 THREAD
Cartridges
(
54
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Dabbalicious Delta-8 Vape Cart | 1ml
Cartridges
(
4
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
HABIT OG Kush Delta-8 Vape Cartridge
Cartridges
(
51
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Jealousy Feminized Cannabis Seeds
Cartridges
(
7
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Pineapple Express CBD Vape Cartridge | Sativa
Cartridges
(
13
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Strawberry Vanilla Hemp eJuice | 500mg CBD
Cartridges
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Triple OG THCa Sauce Vape Cartridge
Cartridges
(
2
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Blueberry Muffin Delta-8 Vape Cart | Hybrid
Cartridges
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Purple Punch Delta-8 Vape Cart | 1ml
Cartridges
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Granddaddy Purp Delta-8 Vape Cart | 1ml
Cartridges
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Zkittlez D8 + THCP Vape Cart | 1ml
Cartridges
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
28
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Mount Shasta, CA
8.6 mi
3 dispensaries
Dunsmuir, CA
16.0 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations