We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Weed, CA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best topicals near Weed, CA
Filters
clear all
Topicals
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1541)
Flower
(803)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Gummies
(737)
Vape pens
(566)
Cartridges
(406)
Terpenes
(303)
Show all 96
Dispensary
La Florista
(24)
Brands
Papa & Barkley
(11)
High Gorgeous
(4)
Mary's Medicinals
(4)
Mary’s Medicinals
(4)
Heavy Hitters
(1)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(12)
$25 to $50
(5)
$50 to $100
(4)
$100 to $200
(3)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(4)
(1)
Topicals
24 results
Sort by
Recommended
New
Mary's Medicinals
Mary's - CBD Transdermal Patch
Topicals
starting at
$11.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.00
each
see all buying options
New
Mary's Medicinals
Mary's - CBG Transdermal Patch
Topicals
starting at
$11.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$11.00
each
see all buying options
Mary’s Medicinals
Mary's Medicinals Topicals
Topicals
starting at
$14.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$14.00
1 gram
see all buying options
Mary’s Medicinals
Mary's Meds - CBG Patch
Topicals
starting at
$14.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$14.00
each
see all buying options
Mary’s Medicinals
Sativa Transdermal Patch
Topicals
starting at
$14.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$14.00
each
see all buying options
Mary’s Medicinals
Mary's Meds - THCa Transdermal Patch
Topicals
starting at
$14.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$14.00
each
see all buying options
New
Mary's Medicinals
Mary's Medicinals Patches
Topicals
starting at
$14.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$14.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley 1:3 CBD/THC Releaf Patch
Topicals
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
New
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley - 3:1 CBD/THC Releaf Patch
Topicals
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
New
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley - 1:1 CBD/THC Releaf Patch
Topicals
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
New
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley - CBD Releaf Patch
Topicals
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
New
Mary's Medicinals
Marys - Formula 3:2:1 THC:CBD:CBN Transdermal Patch
Topicals
starting at
$16.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.50
each
see all buying options
New
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley - 1:3 15ml Releaf Balm
Topicals
starting at
$30.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$30.00
each
see all buying options
New
High Gorgeous
High Gorgeous - Ice Queen Roll-On 2:1
Topicals
starting at
$35.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$35.00
each
see all buying options
New
High Gorgeous
High Gorgeous Topicals
Topicals
starting at
$45.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$45.00
1 gram
see all buying options
1
2
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Mount Shasta, CA
8.6 mi
3 dispensaries
Dunsmuir, CA
16.0 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations