Best cartridges for pickup near Weed, CA
Pickup
Cartridges
Category
1
Edibles
(211)
Flower
(198)
Cartridges
(185)
PreRolls
(179)
Concentrates
(157)
Other
(57)
Gummies
(46)
Show all 22
Dispensary
La Florista
(180)
Mount Shasta Collective
(5)
Brands
Heavy Hitters
(33)
Urban Therapies (Gelato)
(16)
Cookies
(15)
Greenline
(14)
HUSH
(13)
Nabis
(13)
Crown Genetics
(12)
Show all 21
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(1)
Medium
10-20%
(46)
High
>20%
(80)
Price range
Under $25
(38)
$25 to $50
(114)
$50 to $100
(31)
$100 to $200
(2)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
0.5 grams
(2)
1 gram
(33)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
indica
(17)
sativa
(21)
hybrid
(105)
Strain name
Gelato
(38)
Humboldt
(9)
Lemonnade
(5)
Green Crack
(4)
Northern Lights
(3)
Pineapple Express
(3)
Trainwreck
(3)
Show all 75
Effects
happy
(140)
euphoric
(137)
uplifted
(129)
giggly
(128)
tingly
(117)
relaxed
(115)
creative
(113)
focused
(110)
hungry
(100)
Show all 13
(1)
Pickup
Cartridges
185 results
Sort by
Recommended
Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters PROMO - Resurrect Recovery Pomegranate Kush
Cartridges
Sativa
(
1
)
starting at
$1.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
each
see all buying options
New
Greenline
Greenline - Sour Tangie 1g Cart
Cartridges
Sativa
thc 18%
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
New
Greenline
Greenline - Tropicana Cookies 1g Cart
Cartridges
Sativa
thc 16%
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
New
Greenline
Greenline - Pineapple OG 1g Cart
Cartridges
Sativa
thc 17%
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
New
Greenline
Greenline - Orange Tree 1g Cart
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 23%
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
New
Greenline
Greenline - Purple Urkle 1g Cart
Cartridges
Indica
thc 19%
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
New
Greenline
Greenline - Jack Herer 1g Cart
Cartridges
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
New
Greenline
Greenline - Grape Z 1g Cart
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 24%
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
New
Greenline
Greenline - Bananimal 1g Cart
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
New
Greenline
Greenline - Gelato 1g Cart
Cartridges
Hybrid
thc 21%
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
New
Greenline
Greenline - Blue Raspberry 1g Cart
Cartridges
Hybrid
starting at
$12.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
each
see all buying options
Greenline
Greenline Cartridges
Cartridges
starting at
$12.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$12.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Origins
Humboldt Origins - Blue Dream 1g
Cartridges
Hybrid
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
New
Origins
Humboldt Origins - Purple Punch
Cartridges
Hybrid
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
New
Origins
Humboldt Origins - Strawberry Cough 1g
Cartridges
Hybrid
starting at
$16.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$16.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
13
