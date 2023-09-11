We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Weed, CA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best gummies for pickup near Weed, CA
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Gummies
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Edibles
(211)
Flower
(198)
Cartridges
(185)
PreRolls
(179)
Concentrates
(157)
Other
(57)
Gummies
(46)
Show all 22
Dispensary
Mount Shasta Collective
(27)
La Florista
(19)
Brands
Drops
(14)
Heavy Hitters
(14)
KANHA
(11)
Wyld
(3)
Sunderstorm
(2)
Kiva
(1)
Papa & Barkley
(1)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(11)
High
>20%
(6)
Price range
Under $25
(24)
$25 to $50
(22)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(1)
Loading...
sativa
(1)
Loading...
hybrid
(13)
Strain name
Banana Punch
(4)
Oreoz
(2)
THC Bomb
(2)
Big Apple
(1)
Blue Dream
(1)
Grease Monkey
(1)
Pink Guava
(1)
Show all 10
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(15)
Loading...
focused
(15)
Loading...
happy
(15)
Loading...
relaxed
(14)
Loading...
tingly
(14)
Loading...
giggly
(13)
Loading...
uplifted
(13)
Loading...
aroused
(11)
Loading...
creative
(11)
Show all 13
(1)
Pickup
Gummies
46 results
Sort by
Recommended
Drops
Drops CA - 2:1 Blackberry Single
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops Mango with CBN
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops CA - 4:1 Blueberry Single
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops CA - Lime Single 100mg
Gummies
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops CA - Watermelon Single 100mg
Gummies
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops CA - 1:1 Cranberry Single
Gummies
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Drops
Drops CA - 1:4 Strawberry Single
Gummies
Hybrid
thc 15%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Drops
1:2 Raspberry CBD- THC Drops
Gummies
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Drops
1:1 Cranberry CBD- THC Drops
Gummies
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Drops
Cherry - Dreamy - Single
Gummies
Hybrid
thc 22%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Drops
Lime - Balanced- Single
Gummies
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Drops
Lemon - Active- Single
Gummies
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Drops
Orange - Creative- Single
Gummies
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
Staff pick
Drops
Watermelon - Chill - Single
Gummies
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$10.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$10.00
each
see all buying options
KANHA
Sativa Pink Guava Gummies
Gummies
Hybrid
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
4
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Mount Shasta, CA
8.6 mi
3 dispensaries
Dunsmuir, CA
16.0 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations