We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Weed, CA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best other for pickup near Weed, CA
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Other
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Edibles
(211)
Flower
(198)
Cartridges
(185)
PreRolls
(179)
Concentrates
(157)
Other
(57)
Gummies
(46)
Show all 22
Dispensary
La Florista
(53)
Mount Shasta Collective
(4)
Brands
(28)
Stra8outtaweed Inc (Retail Purchase)
(8)
RELEAF
(4)
Greenline
(3)
Papa & Barkley
(3)
Cannavis
(2)
STIIIZY
(2)
Show all 14
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(7)
$25 to $50
(36)
$50 to $100
(13)
$100 to $200
(1)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(6)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
indica
(1)
Loading...
hybrid
(1)
Strain name
Karma Bitch
(1)
Lights Out
(1)
Effects
Loading...
creative
(2)
Loading...
energetic
(2)
Loading...
euphoric
(2)
Loading...
giggly
(2)
Loading...
happy
(2)
Loading...
relaxed
(2)
Loading...
talkative
(2)
Loading...
uplifted
(2)
Loading...
focused
(1)
Show all 11
(1)
Pickup
Other
57 results
Sort by
Recommended
MADE
Locally Made Keychains
Other
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
La Florista Wristlet
Other
starting at
$7.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$7.00
each
see all buying options
T Shirts
Other
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
1 gram
see all buying options
STIIIZY
T Shirts Stiiizy shirts Tank Top
Other
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
La Florista Lanyard
Other
starting at
$15.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$15.00
each
see all buying options
T Shirts DD-Stay Humble Hustle Hard
Other
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
La Florista Scarf
Other
starting at
$20.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
each
see all buying options
T Shirts DD-Stone 1 & 2
Other
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
STIIIZY
Starter Kit - Battery
Other
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
I Bought Weed in Weed Tank 2XL
Other
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
La Florista Pom Pom Knitted Beanie
Other
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
Pilgrim Soul
Pilgrim Soul Creative Thinking Journal
Other
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
La Florista Merch
Other
starting at
$25.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
1 gram
see all buying options
I Bought Weed in Weed Tank XL
Other
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
I Bought Weed in Weed Tank L
Other
starting at
$25.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$25.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
4
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Mount Shasta, CA
8.6 mi
3 dispensaries
Dunsmuir, CA
16.0 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations