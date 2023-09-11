We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
West Wendover, NV
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best candy near West Wendover, NV
Filters
clear all
Candy
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1523)
Flower
(1243)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Gummies
(719)
Vape pens
(566)
Cartridges
(451)
Other
(420)
Show all 97
Dispensary
Deep Roots Harvest - West Wendover
(8)
Brands
PJ Bold
(49)
Simply Crafted
(30)
Luxe THC
(21)
Aventus 8
(8)
Cheeba Chews
(8)
Explore Sherpa
(8)
The Hemp Doctor
(6)
Show all 20
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(1)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(8)
$25 to $50
(0)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
hybrid
(1)
Strain name
Blueberry Lemonade
(1)
Effects
Loading...
creative
(1)
Loading...
energetic
(1)
Loading...
euphoric
(1)
Loading...
focused
(1)
Loading...
happy
(1)
Loading...
relaxed
(1)
Loading...
talkative
(1)
Loading...
uplifted
(1)
(1)
Candy
155 results
Sort by
Recommended
Simply Crafted
CBD Gummy Sampler
Candy
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Space Ice Cream | Sea Salt Caramel | THC Infused
Candy
(
34
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
THC Space Ice Cream | Banana Cream Pie
Candy
(
17
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
THC-Infused Milk Chocolate Toffee Crunch Bar
Candy
(
28
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
2:1 CBG+CBD Energy Gummies w/Ginseng
Candy
(
2
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
D8 + D9 THC High Spectrum Gummies
Candy
(
8
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
D8 + D9 THC High Spectrum Gummies
Candy
(
2
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Daily Dose THC + CBD Gummies
Candy
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Savage Edition D9+D10+THCP Gummies | 10 pack
Candy
(
7
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
Savage Gummies | 20mg THC + 5mg THCP per piece
Candy
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
1:1 THC+CBD Strawberry Gummies | 20 Count
Candy
(
2
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
THC + CBD High Spectrum Watermelon Gummies
Candy
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
CHEEBA CHEWS Joint Relief | THC+CBC+CBD
Candy
(
6
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Luxe THC
HABIT 75Omg THC Mango Syrup
Candy
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Aventus 8
15,000mg AVENTUS8 GUMMIES GRAPE SODA DELTA 9 + THC-A + NANO THC-P LIVE RESIN EXOTIC BLEND
Candy
(
662
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
11
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
West Wendover, NV
0.7 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations