Williamsburg, VA
Shop cannabis products for pickup near Williamsburg, VA
Pickup
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
Flower
(60)
Accessories
(58)
Cartridges
(51)
Edibles
(24)
PreRolls
(14)
Concentrates
(9)
Topicals
(5)
Show all 8
Dispensary
Cannabist - Williamsburg
(222)
Brands
(the) Essence
(48)
Savvy
(19)
Encore Edibles
(16)
Lookah
(15)
SeCHe
(14)
Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
(9)
Lab
(9)
Show all 45
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(1)
Medium
10-20%
(55)
High
>20%
(41)
Price range
Under $25
(38)
$25 to $50
(51)
$50 to $100
(113)
$100 to $200
(15)
$200 and above
(5)
Amount
0.5 grams
(20)
1 gram
(23)
1/8 ounce
(28)
1/4 ounce
(20)
1/2 ounce
(10)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
indica
(9)
sativa
(12)
hybrid
(87)
Strain name
Dreamsicle
(5)
Happy Hour
(4)
Berry Gelato
(3)
Blue Dream
(3)
Bombsicle
(3)
Cannalope Haze
(3)
Chemdawg
(3)
Show all 67
Effects
euphoric
(106)
happy
(105)
uplifted
(98)
creative
(86)
focused
(86)
giggly
(85)
relaxed
(84)
talkative
(75)
tingly
(75)
Show all 13
Pickup
207 results
Flower
GMO
Flower
starting at
$20.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
1 gram
see all buying options
New
Flower
Chem Dawg
Flower
Hybrid
thc 18%
starting at
$20.00
1 gram
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$20.00
1 gram
see all buying options
SeCHe
Twilight Haze
Flower
Indica
thc 1%
cbd 13%
starting at
$40.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
SeCHe
White Cream
Flower
Hybrid
thc 14%
starting at
$40.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
SeCHe
Lime Tai
Flower
starting at
$40.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$40.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
Southside Cookies II
Flower
starting at
$50.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$50.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
&Shine
Bubba Fett #10
Flower
Hybrid
thc 16%
starting at
$50.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$50.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
Cookie Dough II
Flower
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
New
(the) Essence
Lemon Cheese II
Flower
Hybrid
thc 18%
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
(the) Essence
Ice Cream Cake
Flower
Hybrid
thc 22%
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
(the) Essence
KY Jealous
Flower
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
(the) Essence
Dreamsicle III
Flower
Hybrid
thc 15%
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
(the) Essence
Forbidden Fruit Cake
Flower
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
(the) Essence
Fiji Sunset
Flower
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
(the) Essence
Limoncello Haze
Flower
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$55.00
1/8 ounce
see all buying options
1
2
3
...
14
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Hampton, VA
23.4 mi
1 dispensary
Norfolk, VA
34.6 mi
1 dispensary
Portsmouth, VA
37.6 mi
1 dispensary
Suffolk, VA
38.1 mi
1 dispensary
Richmond, VA
46.4 mi
1 dispensary
Virginia Beach, VA
49.2 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations