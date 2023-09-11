We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Williamsburg, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best accessories for pickup near Williamsburg, VA
Filters
clear all
Pickup
Accessories
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Flower
(60)
Accessories
(58)
Cartridges
(51)
Edibles
(24)
PreRolls
(14)
Concentrates
(9)
Topicals
(5)
Show all 8
Dispensary
Cannabist - Williamsburg
(58)
Brands
Lookah
(15)
Juicy Jay's
(6)
(5)
Stundenglass
(5)
Blazy Susan
(4)
G Pen
(2)
High Mountain Imports
(2)
Show all 22
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(4)
High
>20%
(3)
Price range
Under $25
(25)
$25 to $50
(14)
$50 to $100
(14)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(5)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
Loading...
hybrid
(7)
Strain name
Deadhead OG
(2)
3D
(1)
Ash
(1)
Blackberry
(1)
Purple 1
(1)
Very Cherry
(1)
Effects
Loading...
euphoric
(6)
Loading...
happy
(6)
Loading...
uplifted
(6)
Loading...
focused
(5)
Loading...
aroused
(4)
Loading...
creative
(4)
Loading...
relaxed
(4)
Loading...
talkative
(4)
Loading...
hungry
(3)
Show all 13
(1)
Pickup
Accessories
58 results
Sort by
Recommended
Luvbuds
6mm Quartz Terp Pearls - 3 For 1 Dollar
Accessories
starting at
$1.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$1.00
each
see all buying options
Boveda
Boveda 62% (Size 4)
Accessories
starting at
$2.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.00
each
see all buying options
Vibes
Papers - 1 & 1/4 size - HEMP [50pk]
Accessories
starting at
$2.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.50
each
see all buying options
1 1/4 Ultra Thin Black Rolling Papers [50pk]
Accessories
starting at
$2.50
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$2.50
each
see all buying options
Juicy Jay's
Juicy Jays - Grape - 1 & 1/4 Papers
Accessories
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
Juicy Jay's
Juicy Jays - Watermelon - 1 & 1/4 Papers
Accessories
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
Juicy Jay's
Juicy Jays - Strawberry - 1 & 1/4 Papers
Accessories
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
Juicy Jay's
Mello Mango - 1 & 1/4 Papers
Accessories
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
Juicy Jay's
Very Cherry - 1 & 1/4 Papers
Accessories
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
Juicy Jay's
Blackberry [1 1/4]
Accessories
Hybrid
thc 17%
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
ZIG-ZAG
Unbleached 1 1/4
Accessories
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
High Hemp Wraps
Baked Kookies [2pk]
Accessories
starting at
$3.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$3.00
each
see all buying options
Blazy Susan
Purple - 1 1/4 [6pk]
Accessories
Hybrid
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
Blazy Susan
Grateful Dead Dead Head [1 1/4] [6pk]
Accessories
Hybrid
thc 22%
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
Blazy Susan
Cones [6pk]
Accessories
starting at
$4.00
each
Pickup
see all buying options
starting at
$4.00
each
see all buying options
1
2
3
4
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Hampton, VA
23.4 mi
1 dispensary
Norfolk, VA
34.6 mi
1 dispensary
Portsmouth, VA
37.6 mi
1 dispensary
Suffolk, VA
38.1 mi
1 dispensary
Richmond, VA
46.4 mi
1 dispensary
Virginia Beach, VA
49.2 mi
1 dispensary
See all shop locations