Best concentrates near Williston, ND
Concentrates
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1523)
Flower
(777)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Gummies
(691)
Vape pens
(566)
Terpenes
(303)
Hemp CBD edibles
(295)
Show all 96
Dispensary
Pure Dakota Health - Williston
(34)
Brands
Pure Dakota
(29)
Grassroots Cannabis
(5)
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(20)
High
>20%
(10)
Price range
Under $25
(0)
$25 to $50
(14)
$50 to $100
(20)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
0.5 grams
(14)
1 gram
(12)
Indica, sativa, hybrid
indica
(11)
hybrid
(15)
Strain name
Banana Cake
(4)
Granddaddy Purple
(2)
Jillybean
(2)
Lemon Skunk
(2)
Master Kush
(2)
Northern Lights
(2)
Papaya
(2)
Show all 15
Effects
euphoric
(26)
happy
(26)
giggly
(24)
relaxed
(24)
uplifted
(24)
tingly
(22)
focused
(21)
hungry
(18)
sleepy
(18)
Show all 13
(1)
Concentrates
23 results
Pure Dakota
Wedding Gelato Live Resin
Concentrates
Hybrid
starting at
$28.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
Banana Cake PDO
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
Lemon Skunk Budder
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 19%
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Grassroots Cannabis
Ray Charles
Concentrates
Indica
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
SoCal Master Kush Live Resin
Concentrates
Indica
thc 17%
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
Citrus 25 Live Resin
Concentrates
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
Banana Cake Shatter
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
Jilly Bean Shatter
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 17%
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
Strawberry Fields Budder
Concentrates
Indica
thc 19%
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
Granddaddy Purple Budder
Concentrates
Indica
thc 17%
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
Sky W. Kush Live Resin
Concentrates
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Grassroots Cannabis
Banana Papaya
Concentrates
Indica
thc 17%
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
Northern Lights Budder
Concentrates
Indica
thc 18%
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
Sky W. Kush Budder
Concentrates
starting at
$40.00
0.5 grams
Pickup
Pure Dakota
1:1 Tangerine Dream
Concentrates
Hybrid
thc 20%
starting at
$54.99
each
Pickup
1
2
