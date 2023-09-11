We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Willow Creek, CA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Best capsules near Willow Creek, CA
Filters
clear all
Capsules
Pickup
Delivery
Direct Shipping
Category
1
Seeds
(1523)
Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
(768)
Gummies
(691)
Flower
(640)
Vape pens
(566)
Terpenes
(303)
Hemp CBD edibles
(295)
Show all 96
Dispensary
Bigfoot Cannabis Co
(1)
Brands
Gold Dragon Kratom
(17)
Simply Crafted
(16)
Black Tie CBD
(6)
Edobles
(4)
Explore Sherpa
(4)
Good Organics
(4)
cbdMD
(3)
Show all 12
THC level
No THC
0%
(0)
Low
1-10%
(0)
Medium
10-20%
(0)
High
>20%
(0)
Price range
Under $25
(0)
$25 to $50
(1)
$50 to $100
(0)
$100 to $200
(0)
$200 and above
(0)
Amount
1 gram
(1)
(1)
Capsules
61 results
Sort by
Recommended
Gold Dragon Kratom
JustKratom | Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules
Capsules
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
COOKIES Caps | Clarity (4-Pack)
Capsules
(
8
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
CBD+THC Softgel Capsules | 30 Count
Capsules
(
13
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Vitality Mushroom Capsules | 60 count
Capsules
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Immunity Mushroom Capsules | 60 count
Capsules
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
Focus Mushroom Capsules | 60 count
Capsules
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Simply Crafted
CBD Sleep Capsules W/CBN+Melatonin | 30 Count
Capsules
(
23
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Cycling Frog
100mg CBD + 1mg Delta-9 THC Softgels
Capsules
(
1
)
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Edobles
Close the Hatch Capsules - THCV, CBD, CBDV
Capsules
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
cbdMD
CBD PM for Sleep Softgels
Capsules
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
cbdMD
Full Spectrum CBD+THC Softgels
Capsules
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Gold Dragon Kratom
Rave Kratom | Max Strength Kratom Extract Tablets
Capsules
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Gold Dragon Kratom
JustKratom | Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules
Capsules
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Gold Dragon Kratom
JustKratom | Green Malay Kratom Capsules
Capsules
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
Gold Dragon Kratom
JustKratom | White Maeng Da Kratom Capsules
Capsules
Ships directly to you
see all buying options
see all buying options
1
2
3
4
5
Shop for cannabis products in a city near you
Willow Creek, CA
0.1 mi
1 dispensary
Arcata, CA
23.7 mi
5 dispensaries
McKinleyville, CA
24.6 mi
2 dispensaries
Eureka, CA
28.3 mi
9 dispensaries
Hayfork, CA
35.5 mi
1 dispensary
Rio Dell, CA
39.5 mi
2 dispensaries
See all shop locations