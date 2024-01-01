stock photo similar to Berry Melono
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Berry Melono

Berry Melono is a weed strain from the breeder Terphogz, makers of the Original Z line. Berry Melono is an old-school cross of (Blueberry Bred X (Afpak x Purple haze)). The Terphogz say it's a hybrid that grows well indoors or outdoor, and it has a medium flower yield, with a moderate hash yield. Leave a review with tasting notes.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Berry Melono

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Berry Melono products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Berry Melono near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Berry Melono strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight