  3. Bright Moments
Hybrid

Bright Moments

Bright Moments

Thanks to Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper and Grape Stomper OG come together to create Bright Moments. This strain holds onto a delicious grape aroma while increasing resin production and potency. Bright Moments is celebrated for its upbeat, mind-clearing high that also calms the body, leading to moments of euphoria.

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Stomper OG
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Stomper
parent
Strain
Bright Moments

Most popular in