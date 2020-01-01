Thanks to Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper and Grape Stomper OG come together to create Bright Moments. This strain holds onto a delicious grape aroma while increasing resin production and potency. Bright Moments is celebrated for its upbeat, mind-clearing high that also calms the body, leading to moments of euphoria.
