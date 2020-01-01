ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Doox
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Doox
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Doox

Doox

Bred by The Farm Genetics, Doox is a powerful sativa-dominant strain created by crossing Purple Cow with the legendary Chemdawg. The resulting hybrid provides an intense and fast-hitting high coupled with dreamy euphoria. Its buds are often pastel green, coated in frosty trichomes, and radiating with a zesty aroma of sour citrus. Doox is a great strain for any connoisseur looking to explore a new hybrid developed from an old legend.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Doox nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Doox nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Cow
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Doox

Products with Doox

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Doox nearby.