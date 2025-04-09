Michigan, it’s officially time to blaze—Leafly’s editors have put together your definitive weed lineup for an epic 420 celebration in April 2025. We’re serving up legendary hits, fresh favorites, and bold new flavors tailored specifically for Michigan’s vibrant cannabis culture. Kickstart your sesh with legendary energizers like Super Lemon Haze and iconic powerhouses like Sour Diesel. Sweeten the vibe with ultra-flavorful strains like Watermelon Z, candy-coated Runtz, and fruity favorites Apple Fritter, Rainbow Belts, and Bubble Gum. Craving something heavier? Light up Granddaddy Purple, Permanent Marker, or the strong and potent Super Boof. From lively Detroit sessions to chill vibes in Ann Arbor and laid-back Grand Rapids afternoons, these strains deliver unmatched potency, diverse flavors, and unforgettable highs—exactly what you need to celebrate 420 the Michigan way